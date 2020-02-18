Northern Ireland slimmer who dropped 11 dress sizes declares: I've discovered a new zest for life

An inspirational slimmer who lost half her body weight after dropping more than 11 stone has reached the semi-finals of a national competition.

Christine Young (59), who now runs her own Slimming World groups in her home town of Lisburn, dropped 11 dress sizes to slim down from 21st 11lbs to now weigh in at 10st 5lbs.

Now the retired civil servant has been selected as one of 30 consultants from across the UK and Ireland to bag a place in the finals of the Slimming World Top Target Consultant competition.

The event is aimed at people who have maintained their weight loss for at least a year, and the winner takes home £3,000.

Christine joined her local Slimming World group in September 2012 when she weighed her heaviest (21st 11lbs) and found both her health and confidence were suffering.

She reached her initial target weight of 11 stone in June 2016 and has continued to attend her local class each week ever since.

Married to Tony (68), also a retired civil servant, and with two stepchildren, Emma (41) and Marshall (39), Christine said losing the weight has transformed the quality of her life both mentally and physically.

"Before I lost the weight, I could never imagine doing some of the things I do now, my confidence has increased so much," she said.

"My worries about my weight consumed me and I found it very difficult to do many simple things like walking.

"I remember a doctor actually wrote in my medical notes that I had a waddling gait and I imagined myself like a duck walking down the street. It was very difficult for me to get from A to B. Since joining Slimming World it's as though a whole new world has been opened up to me.

"I might have lost weight, yet I've gained so much more. I have a new zest for life and, of course, my own business. The opportunity to do something for people in a similar situation just seemed perfect."

Christine Young: Then: 21st 11lbs

Christine said she has battled with weight since her teens, but after losing both of her parents within a few months of each other in 1997, her weight spiralled.

She explained: "When I lost both my parents in the same year, everything went to pot. I lost my dad and was looking after mum and working and just eating on the go, anything that was handy, takeaways and ready meals and all very calorific.

"There was only one shop in Lisburn which sold clothes big enough for me. When it got to the stage that their biggest size, which was a 30, was getting too tight on me, I realised I needed to do something about my weight."

Now a svelte size 10, she said the key to her success was being able to enjoy foods she loved without feeling hungry or deprived. "It's not a diet, it's a lifestyle," she explained, adding: "I can still enjoy all of my favourite dishes and I discovered loads of new recipes from my group each week, along with how to prepare and cook things differently.

"Sharing tips and ideas and urging each other on to achieve our goals, or being there to lift each other up when the going gets a little tough, is what groups are all about. I know that's been a key part to my success.

"I was apprehensive when I first walked through the doors of my Slimming World group but it is without doubt one of the best decisions I've ever made. I have such a positive outlook on life now. Slimming World helped and encouraged me to be more active, more confident and now I go for a brisk walk every day. I also fit in some swimming when time allows."

Christine now helps over 300 slimmers at her groups which are held every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

She added: "I learned so much at the Slimming World Training Academy and benefited from the advice of some fantastic trainers who have bags of experience when it comes to helping people to achieve their weight-loss dreams.

"I used to think that losing weight was one of the best feelings ever - I was wrong, though, because helping others and watching them transform, grow in confidence and do things they've always dreamed of is even better.

"Of course, losing weight is just one part of the journey - being able to keep it off is another, equally important step and for that to be recognised by making the finals of this national competition is such an honour and has made me very proud."

Christine's Slimming World groups are at Lisburn Elim Church, Belfast Road each Wednesday at 5.30pm and 7.30pm and Thursday mornings at 9.30am.

She has another class at Trinity Methodist Church, Knockmore Road, Lisburn on Thursday at 5.30pm and 7.30pm and on Friday mornings at 9.30am.