‘Not talking about suicide won’t make it go away’

Ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day, Calli Yohanis of Extern talks about the charity’s services and how to support a loved one who is feeling hopeless

Extern operates across Northern Ireland and in the Republic of Ireland to support children, young people and families in bringing about positive change.

The charity works with a variety of individuals including those who are homeless or facing homelessness, those dealing with mental health issues and the impact of suicide, people experiencing problems with drug and alcohol use, people living with problem gambling, refugees, and those who have been through the criminal justice system.

“Our mental health services are largely based in the greater Belfast area and in Derry/Londonderry,” says community suicide liaison officer Calli Yohanis.

“Working from the Shankill area of Belfast, our Reach Out and Crisis Intervention projects provide community-level mental health support to people from a range of age groups and backgrounds.

“Typically, the kind of support we offer would include counselling and other psychological therapies, complementary therapy, crisis de-escalation, peer and one-to-one support for families bereaved by suicide, wellbeing groups, and systemic practice.”

For those who require support with an acute crisis, the Crisis Intervention Service is there to provide de-escalation and allow safety measures to be put in place for people who may be at risk of suicide or self-harm, Calli explains.

“Our work is very much woven into the fabric of the local community, and we operate a number of groups which are made up of people who have experienced the effects of serious mental health issues and suicide.

“For example, our Shankill-based SAFE group comprises people who have lost loved ones to suicide, and they provide support to people living locally who may also have been bereaved through suicide.

“Our Communities In Transition project also operates in the Shankill and Larne/Carrickfergus areas, where we are provided with support from a very active team of community champions and volunteers who help to promote health and wellbeing across their local areas.”

Calli Yohanis

In Derry, a Community Crisis Intervention Service supports people who may be in distress and potentially vulnerable.

Extern also runs ASIST and safeTALK suicide-awareness training and workshops, through which participants learn skills in supporting people who may be at risk of suicide.

Calli believes World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) on September 10 plays a vital role in providing a focus for people to talk about suicide, to raise awareness and, ultimately, to try to save lives.

“Sadly, the facts are that someone who has lost a loved one to suicide can often be at high risk of attempting suicide themselves due to a range of complex and interlinked reasons,” she says.

“So, WSPD is an opportunity to show people that action must be taken — and, more importantly, what action they can take.

“It is also an opportunity to bring individuals, families and communities together to provide support and hope. Unfortunately, many people know someone who has died by suicide, yet it is still a taboo subject; there still seems to be a reluctance to talk about it. By not discussing suicide openly, this can then arguably contribute to the stigma, myths and common misunderstandings which allow suicide to persist.”

People may be reluctant to ask a loved one if they are having thoughts of suicide because they simply wouldn’t know how to react if the answer was “yes”, Calli says.

“Not talking about suicide isn’t going to make it go away,” she cautions, “so it is important to demystify many of the preconceptions and prejudices about it as openly and honestly as possible.”

She adds: “WSPD is an opportunity for the world to understand the subject through a common theme and to share a commitment to campaign against suicide through action.”

Suicide can come as a shock to loved ones without forewarning; however, if you are concerned about the welfare of a family member or friend, there are some indicators to look out for.

“Signs can vary from person to person. They can come in the form of actions, words and feelings which can give clues that they are at risk of harming themselves,” Calli explains.

“For example, a person may be at risk of harming themselves if they are giving away possessions; withdrawing from family, friends, work or school; if they misuse alcohol or drugs or engage in self-destructive, reckless, risky or impulsive behaviours.

“So too they may be at risk of suicide if they are using language that suggests that they feel hopeless, lonely or worthless and a burden to others. But that is by no means an exhaustive list, so it is important to use your gut and, if you get the feeling that something is not right, act on it.”

Calli Yohanis with members of Extern's walking group

The liaison officer advises, firstly, asking the person as sensitively but as clearly as you can whether they are having thoughts of suicide, and then to seek help for them immediately through their GP or organisations such as Samaritans, Lifeline or Extern’s Crisis Intervention Service.

“You can look at it as a sort of suicide first aid, similar to physical first aid. If someone needed urgent medical attention, you would act fast — and that’s no different for suicide and mental health.

“And, of course, if someone is at immediate risk of harming themselves, or has already done so, then call the emergency services on 999 right away.”

For anyone who is worried about a loved one who is feeling low or hopeless and potentially suicidal, Calli shares the following advice: “You must be sure to take them seriously.

“Be transparent and ask clearly and directly if they are having thoughts of suicide.

“Take the time and listen to them and to hear their story. Be supportive and understanding and encourage them to talk about how they are feeling.

“Try to put yourself in their shoes and really listen to what they are going through, without judgment or trying to jump in with a solution of what you think might fix them.

“Don’t minimise or invalidate their feelings either, by saying, ‘Things could be worse,’ or that they’re just overreacting. Always try to follow up on your conversation — a phone call or text message afterwards can have a big impact.”

To anyone who is feeling suicidal, Calli encourages them to reach out and access the help and support that awaits.

“Finding yourself in a place where things may seem hopeless can feel very lonely and isolating.

“Just remember, you are not alone, no matter how lonely you may feel.

“Reach out to the services which are available. You do matter and you will never be seen as a burden to those who are there to offer support.

“If you are struggling, creating a safety plan for yourself can also be an effective way to manage your thoughts and actions.

“This helps you to make sense of and understand your thoughts and behaviours, which can help when you are feeling distressed, and it can identify the things that you and others can do to support you. You can find a template for this on the Extern website.

“If you need support with your mental health, please contact our services.”

For more information, visit www.extern.org. Contact Extern Crisis Intervention Service, Belfast, on 0800 085 4808 or email: crisisteam@extern.org. Contact Extern Reach Out on 07841 102958 or email: reachout@extern.org. Contact Extern Community Crisis Intervention Service, Derry/Londonderry, on 028 7126 2300