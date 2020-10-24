On your bike! Enjoy NI's spectacular countryside along its beautiful cycle trails

There's nothing like the freedom of getting out and about on your bike. The fresh air all around you, the wind in your face, and the pedalling is well worth it for a great day of fun and fitness. Plus, it is the perfect time of year to enjoy outdoor beauty as we take in the changing autumn colours.

If you love putting in the miles on a road bike, Northern Ireland has spectacular scenery with terrains to suit all fitness levels and ages. However, if hitting the trails on a mountain bike is more your style, a number of new tracks have opened up to provide epic fun without the epic trek.

Here, Discover Northern Ireland has compiled a list of bike trails, which can be enjoyed alone or with your family bubble.

Co Tyrone

Davagh Forest Mountain Bike Trails (approx 3km to 16km)

The mountain bike trails at Davagh Forest (above) are a rural oasis full of rolling hills and sweeping forests, which offers gentle mountain biking and walking trails suitable for families. Start off on Davagh's gentle green mountain bike trail, then take on the faster flowing blue trail once you all have a bit more confidence. Davagh Forest Mountain Bike Trails consist of 3km green trail, 7.5km blue trail and 16km red trail, so there is something for all levels.

Co Fermanagh

Castle Archdale Family Cycling Trail (approx 9.65km)

This family cycling trail is a great outing for all ages and abilities. Starting from the Marina in Castle Archdale Country Park, it winds through the park's secluded forest enclosure - with plenty of chances to chase each other round the trees - before returning along the shore of Lower Lough Erne. When you see The Old Castle (destroyed during the 17th Century Irish Rebellion), you're at the halfway point. It's an excellent time to grab a quick breather and take in those spectacular views across to Davy's Island and White Island, home to the famous carved figures.

Co Down

Castlewellan Mountain Bike Trails (approx 4km to 19km)

Castlewellan Forest Park is a lovely place to spend a day. With one of NI's most famous lakes, a stunning Victorian Castle and lots of different cycling and walking trails, you're bound to have a great day out. Kids of all ages will love exploring the green mountain bike trail around the lake. And with blue and red grade trails, Castlewellan is suitable for mountain bikers of all ages and abilities.

Co Armagh

Gosford Family Cycle Trail (approx 6.4km)

Not only ideal for cyclists with basic off-road skills, but a wonderful forest filled with incredible flora and fauna. Gosford Forest Park is located just beside the town of Markethill, directly off the main Armagh to Newry A28 route. Combining forest roads with sections of single track, the trail was designed by Pete Laing, one of the top trail designers in the UK. The trail directs you initially through an archway at the old gatehouses before heading towards the arboretum. Once out of the arboretum cross Castle Avenue, which leads to the privately owned Gosford Castle. On the final leg of the journey, the deer park and rare breed enclosures add some interest to your cycle, before arriving back at the car park for a well-earned rest.

Co Londonderry

Garvagh Forest Trails (approx 1.3km-4.7km)

There's a cycling route for everyone here with incredible points of interest such as the Agivey River, an actual pyramid and spectacular flora and fauna. The Green Multi-use Trail (1.3km) is a circular route, which is close to the car park, catering for family cyclists and less experienced riders. If you're looking for a longer cycle, the Blue Trail (2.8km) is a network of trails, catering for beginners and intermediate mountain bikers. Or if you're more experienced, check out the Red Trail (4.7km).

Co Antrim

Lagan and Lough Cycle Way (approx 33.8km)

For the adventurous family that wants to enjoy a day of cycling with the perks of beautiful scenery, the Lagan and Lough Cycle Way is a great option. Connecting Lisburn, Belfast and Jordanstown, this mostly traffic-free cycle and walking path passes along the waterside of the Lagan Towpath and Belfast Lough. You'll pass public parks including the National Trust property at Minnowburn and the historic Giant's Ring archaeological site. As you continue through Lagan Valley Regional Park the route comes to an end at the Union Docks in Lisburn, on National Route 9.

