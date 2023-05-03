Performance psychology coach Oisin MacManus advises on dealing with exam anxiety and pressure

As students across Northern Ireland prepare for GCSE and A-level exams, performance psychology coach Oisin MacManus shares his advice for dealing with anxiety and pressure

He has supported amateur and professional athletes across various sports including GAA, camogie, karate and rugby.

Oisin, who is from Loughinisland, Co Down, has also worked in schools supporting students through confidence issues, stress and anxiety management, exam pressure and transitioning from school to university.

When it comes to managing stress in the run-up to exam season, Oisin (26) shares the following words of wisdom.

“Pressure is often self-imposed, as many of us want to do well and be successful,” he says.

“Although it may not always be a negative thing: pressure can help push us forward to achieve what we want to. Finding the balance is important. Staying in a pressurised situation for too long can have a negative effect on the body and the mind.

“A way to help this is creating a ‘boost box’. Within this box — either a real box or a figurative one — put in all the things that help you relax or that you enjoy doing. This may include going for a walk, listening to music, reading a book, meeting up with friends etc. Have all these things in the ‘boost box’ and use them when you feel the pressure level getting too high. Doing these relaxing and enjoyable activities will help bring the pressure level down and reset the body and mind to attack the day again.

“It may seem like taking time away from studying, but an hour spent doing one of these activities will be as much of a benefit to the young person as another hour at the desk.”

It is important for parents to recognise that worry and stress shows that the exam results are important to the young person, Oisin says, “but focusing fully on the result can cause worry and stress”.

He explains: “Imagine a staircase, with the best A-level results at the top. If we constantly look up at the result and worry about getting there, we won’t see the first step we need to take and we will trip and fall. Instead, get the young person to focus on the first step: what do you need to do today to reach your ultimate result? Repeating this every day, focusing on the process of getting to the top and not the top itself, we help reduce worry and stress.”

Oisin advises people who are feeling stressed to bear in mind the saying “This too shall pass”.

“Everything we experience comes and goes eventually. When we accept it, see what we can do with it — what is in our control — and action on these things. It may feel like this stress you feel is the biggest thing in the world at the time, but it will pass and you will keep moving on without it when you help yourself and put action to the things you can control.”

Oisin, who is a regional hurling development officer with Ulster GAA, suggests that students take time out from their study schedules to engage in exercise, as even a short session will be beneficial.

“Time and equipment are two big factors when it comes to lack of exercise,” he says.

“Instead of investing one or two hours, doing 15 to 30 minutes a couple of times a day is a useful way to still get the body moving. All that is needed in this short time period is to get the body moving and the heart rate increased.

“This can be done by playing sport, going for a run or walk, or doing some bodyweight exercises such as press-ups and squats. The aim is to get the blood pumping around the body. By doing this, research has shown that the brain has improved memory and problem-solving skills — all useful for studying and exams.”

Oisin’s role at St Patrick’s Grammar School involves working with individual students and year groups to provide them with strategies, based on performance psychology principles, to help them overcome issues or challenging situations they may be experiencing. These can include a lack of confidence, anger management, stress and anxiety management and exam pressure.

“Support strategies are there for students to use to improve their wellbeing and make their school life productive but, more importantly, enjoyable,” he says, adding that the most enjoyable aspect of his job is “the differences in every student who comes for a meeting”.

He explains: “Each one has different experiences and issues, so finding what works best for them is a challenge, but an enjoyable one, especially when you hear positive feedback from the student, teachers and parents.”

From his experience working with young people, the coach believes social media and the opinions and expectations of others can trigger stress in young people.

“These negative thoughts can greatly impact the mental health of young people,” he says.

“Some tips include turning off notifications on phones and cutting down social media use. These may be hard at first, but useful distractions to keep away from [your phone] can help. Think about your ‘boost box’.

“Journalling can help also, using the RULE method. Realistic: is the thought you have realistic? Useful: is it a useful thought to have? Logical: is this thought logical? Evidence: is there actual evidence for this thought?

“When stressful thoughts come to mind, writing down the answers to these questions can show if that negative thought is justified or not and can help provide an idea how to deal with it. Journalling is useful to get stressful thoughts and situations out of your head and onto the page. You can keep the page in the book or take it and bin it, getting that thought away for good.”

Oisin concludes: “I’d just like to wish every student the best of luck in their upcoming exams. Embrace the challenge of it and commit the next few months to preparation and study and enjoy the summer after.”

For more from Oisin, see OMACPerformance on Facebook