Poor oral hygiene could leave teeth in tatters as over half of Belfast adults skip brushing

New survey shows more than half of adults in Belfast skip brushing their teeth at least once a week.

The UK is a nation of skippers when it comes to teeth brushing with more than half of people in Belfast admitting they cut corners at least once a week.

That’s according to a new survey from the Oral Health Foundation which shows 51% of respondents from the city admitting they skip brushing on a weekly basis.

The research, carried out as part of the charity’s National Smile Month campaign, reveals more than one-in-ten (17%) people from Belfast are not brushing their teeth at least three times a week.

The data shows residents are around twice as likely to miss out on brushing at night (42%), compared to the morning (15%) – a habit which could leave their teeth in tatters.

Dr Nigel Carter, chief executive of the Oral Health Foundation warned that lack of hygiene is a recipe for disaster. “Brushing our teeth is the cornerstone to having good oral health because it removes plaque,” he said.

"When we decide not to brush our teeth, plaque is not removed and is allowed to build up, causing conditions like tooth decay and gum disease.

“Cleaning our teeth at night, just before we go to bed, is the most important brush of the day.

"This is because health of the mouth is most likely to deteriorate due to the hours of sleep, as salvia flow reduces, and bacteria multiplies.

"This makes removing food, plaque and bacteria from the mouth an essential task before our head hits the pillow.”

Around one-in-four (24%) adults living in Belfast only brush their teeth once a day with around one-in-seven (15%) brushing for only one minute or less, compared to the standard recommended two minutes.

Across the UK, 51% adults admitted skipping the cleaning ritual once a week with around one-in-eight (13%) failing to brush regularly.

The study found that people across all four regions are more than twice as likely to miss out on brushing their teeth at night (39%), compared to the morning (19%).

Younger adults are far more likely to skip brushing with two-in-three (65%) under 35s miss out of brushing their teeth once a week, compared to four-in-ten (40%) of over 55s.

Further findings reveal that nearly one-in-four (24%) UK adults mostly brush their teeth once a day with men (69%) are far less likely to brush their teeth twice a day compared to women (82%).

Worryingly, one-in-ten people brush admitted brushing their teeth for only one minute or less, compared to the standard recommended two minutes.

The charity is raising awareness about the importance of twice daily brushing through its campaign running under the theme of Brush for Better Health and is encouraging more people to brush twice daily.

It warned that despite the health benefits of tooth brushing, many people do still not consider it a priority.

“Poor toothbrushing habits are a key factor for two-in-three (66%) UK adults having visible plaque, almost one-in-three (31%) suffering from signs of tooth decay, and three-in-four (74%) having had teeth extracted,” Dr Carter added.

“Dental disease is almost entirely preventable with a simple and effective daily oral hygiene routine.

“The most important step we can take is to brush our teeth for two minutes, last thing at night and one other time during the day, with fluoride toothpaste.

"Don’t rush the brush, we should take our time and make sure all the surfaces of the teeth have been covered.

“When we’re finished, spit out the excess toothpaste and do not rinse with water. This is important because it keeps the fluoride in the mouth, protecting us from tooth decay.

“A good oral health routine also means cleaning between our teeth every day with interdental brushes or floss and also cutting down how often and how much sugary foods and drinks we have."