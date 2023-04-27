Protect yourself from the sun, urges retired teacher diagnosed with skin cancer

A retired Co Down teacher, who was diagnosed with skin cancer last year, has urged others to protect themselves from dangerous UV rays as we approach the summer months.

George Blackwood ,(67) from Bangor, said he was shocked to learn of his diagnosis last July.

The former teacher and education manager, who is now cancer-free thanks to surgery removing cancerous cells, said he now covers up to ensure he can continue to watch his five-year-old granddaughter grow up.

Mr Blackwood’s experience comes as Action Cancer launched a new skin cancer detection service in Northern Ireland, which has one of the highest incidences of skin cancer in the UK.

The former teacher said that he had always been quite cautious of the sun and was “worried” when he first heard the word cancer from his doctor.

“I would always have been quite good at wearing suncream and a cap,” he said. “I would be out in the sun a lot and I always tried to be cautious of the sun.”

While in Spain last March, Mr Blackwood started to notice a sign of skin cancer as a mole on his leg began to enlarge.

“I’ve had this mole on my right calf for most of my adult life and when I was on holiday with my wife I noticed it had enlarged and changed colour and there was a little bit of blood, so I thought to myself, ‘I’ll have to check that out’,” he explained.

Once he returned home from his holiday, Mr Blackwood booked an appointment with his GP to get the mole checked. “My GP was very good,” he said. “I got in to see them right away, as soon as she saw it she said, ‘Yeah, we are getting that removed’.”

The GP referred Mr Blackwood to the Dermatology Clinic in Bangor Community Hospital where a biopsy was taken and sent for analysis.

The sample came back as malignant and Mr Blackwood required surgery to ensure all of the cancerous cells were removed.

Thankfully, the operation was successful and he is now cancer-free.

Mr Blackwood’s advice to others is to cover up as much as possible when in the sun either at home or abroad.

“Suncream is good but they said to me that the best protection against the sun is clothes,” he said.

“I know when it’s hot everyone wants to wear shorts and things but I was in Italy there and I wore jeans the whole time because it is just so much better protection against the sun.”

Mr Blackwood also suggests wearing a cap on hotter days.

“I think it’s important to always wear a cap to protect your head and your ears, especially for the men like myself who no longer have their hair to help protect them,” he said.

Mr Blackwood also urged anyone with the symptoms of skin cancer to visit their GP as soon as possible. “Just go and get it checked out because the sooner you catch it, the easier it is to treat,” he said.

Action Cancer’s detection service, in partnership with the Department of Health, aims to help people “concerned about a new or changing skin lesion”.

The free skin cancer detection service is offered on the charity’s ‘Big Bus’ alongside the existing services of breast screening and health checks.

It is hoped that the bus will visit 200 locations across Northern Ireland annually, with 80% of the visits to areas of high deprivation where health inequalities are greatest.