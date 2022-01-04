‘Remember: you’re doing the exercise for yourself – for no one else’

Karla McAllister (32) runs Karla’s Physical Excellence (KPE) Gym in Ballymoney with her husband Gareth. She won The Best Personal Trainer in Co Antrim Award at the NI B Fit Awards in August 2021 and was crowned The Best Personal Trainer in the whole of Northern Ireland.

Q. What’s the best exercise to do at home if you’ve only got, 10, 20 or 30 minutes?

A. When it comes to doing home workouts for either 10 minutes, 20 minutes or 30 minutes we are lucky to have the access to so many amazing online programmes where you can choose a workout to suit your timeframe and your ability.

10 minutes is perfect for a small HIIT workout with no equipment.

For example:

45 seconds on

15 seconds rest

Air Squats

Backward Lunges

Sprinting on the Spot

Star Jumps

Burpees

Shoulder Taps

Press ups

Sit ups

Leg Drops

Last minute you should spend cooling down.

If you’ve got 20 minutes to exercise you should do a running workout

5 minutes brisk walk

5 minutes jog

5 minutes sprint

5 minutes brisk walk

For a 30-minute home workout of HIIT Circuit and combine the running workout. No equipment needed.

Q. Do short, regular bursts of exercise really make a difference?

A. Yes, any type of exercise will make a difference even short bursts as it’s not just about the changes that it makes to your body, it’s also the massive effects it has on your mental health.

Q. Is there a ‘better’ time to exercise, or just when you have the time?

A. There isn’t a better time to workout, as long as you do some kind of exercise, that’s the main thing. It’s about making time; it’s only 4% of your day and it should be a priority and added into your daily routine Just like brushing your teeth.

Q. How can we stick to regular exercise, whatever the discipline?

A. The best way to stick to regular exercise is to make it part of your daily routine. Everyone can find time to watch Netflix or scroll through social media, so finding 10-40 minutes most days, isn’t impossible.

Q. We used to hear ‘no pain, no gain’ but is that an outdated way of thinking?

A. The phrase’ no pain, no gain’ outdated? I believe that the magic happens outside your comfort zone and never letting yourself get comfortable. Pain is part of that journey. I love to feel the effects of a good workout, but I do think it’s about training smarter not harder.

Q. How do we get started safely?

A. To start safely, work with a qualified professional and make sure you to inform them of any medical issues or ailments you may have. Ensure that you work out a realistic plan that suits your individual needs.

Q. How important is cooling down if we’ve undertaken a more vigorous workout?

A. Cooling down after any workout is extremely important. I would prioritise a cool down over a warm-up to help with recovery and aid muscle repair also helps reduce pain after a workout.

Q. How best can we encourage children to be more active?

A. The main way to encourage children is to set examples where they come to understand that exercise is part of daily life. You do need to make exercise fun and exciting. If exercise incorporates playing, they won’t even know that it’s a workout.

Q. Do you recommend partnering with a friend etc?

A. Partnering up with a friend can be an amazing motivation and a great social catch up. However, if your gym buddy is unreliable and doesn’t turn up, you can’t use this as an excuse. Remember you’re doing the exercise for yourself — for no one else.

KPE’s Shrink & Shred online programme is only £25 for January. It includes two live workouts daily saved to complete in your own time, weekly meal plans including vegan, vegetarian and gluten free, live and saved cooking demonstrations, live chats plus mental health support and workshops. The gym is Ireland’s Only Official Body Shred Fitness Studio with 11 years of outstanding transformations. Since lockdown Karla has enjoyed a worldwide presence having introduced various online classes. Karla has also launched her own range of ready meals, salads and energy balls, supplying to Apperleys butchers, plus her own clothing line, KPE Clothing. For more information, contact KPE on Facebook, Instagram or call 07934562115