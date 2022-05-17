Seven things you didn’t know about ovarian cancer

Dr Ian Harley is a Gynaecologist and Gynaecological Oncologist at the Northern Ireland Regional Cancer Centre, Belfast City Hospital

Campaign: Above, from left, Poet Laureate for Wexford, Sasha Terfous, Dr Sharon O’Toole, senior research fellow in Trinity College Dublin and Coordinator of the World Ovarian Cancer Day campaign at INGO, and artist and fashion designer Helen Steele. Credit: Conor Healy / Picture It Photography

Many women are at risk of assuming they are ‘protected’ from ovarian cancer when they get their smear test. This could put women at increased risk of a late diagnosis of ovarian cancer. An ultrasound is often the first test done if a problem with the ovaries is suspected. It is also worth checking out www.thisisGO.ie as there is lots of information and very helpful resources there.

Ovarian cancer is often diagnosed at a late stage

There is no screening test for ovarian cancer but we all can be more symptom aware. Early-stage ovarian cancer rarely causes any symptoms and can therefore go undetected until it is in the advanced stages when it has become less treatable and widespread. Ireland has proportions of women diagnosed at an advanced stage (71%), compared with only 13% diagnosed at an early stage. The Irish Network for Gynaecologic Oncology believes in the power of working together to improve women’s lives.

Early diagnosis can significantly improve survival

Over 80% (83%) of patients diagnosed with stage one ovarian cancer are alive five years after diagnosis whereas only 16% of patients diagnosed with stage four ovarian cancer are alive five years after diagnosis. In Ireland over 400 women present with ovarian cancer annually and most cases occur in women over 50 years of age.

Symptom awareness might lead to quicker diagnosis

New research commissioned by the Irish Network for Gynaecological Oncology (INGO) has highlighted that 79% of women in Ireland are not confident they would notice a symptom of ovarian cancer. The symptoms of ovarian cancer can often be confused with irritable bowel syndrome, but this rarely presents for the first time in a woman over 50.

Common symptoms of ovarian cancer include:

(BEAT campaign) – symptoms:

Bloating that is persistent and doesn’t come and go

Eating less and feeling full more quickly

Abdominal and pelvic pain you feel most days

Toilet changes in urination or bowel habits

If you experience any of these symptoms for three weeks or more, you should contact your GP.

Two leading Irish artists have also joined the campaign to help spread the word on the signs of ovarian cancer.

Artist and fashion designer Helen Steele has designed an eye-catching tote bag and postcard using effective repetition of the word BEAT — highlighting our need to constantly repeat the symptoms in order to increase awareness and save lives. Poet Laureate for Wexford Sasha Terfous has written and performed a powerful spoken word piece, entitled BEAT, focussing on the symptoms of ovarian cancer and the experience of a woman’s ovarian cancer diagnosis.

Over 80% of ovarian cancers originate from the Fallopian tubes

For many years the origin of ovarian cancer was uncertain. It is important to understand the pathways in the development of ovarian cancer for prevention, screening and treatment of the disease.

Recent advances have resulted in a paradigm shift in our understanding to the origins of ovarian cancer. Identifying the Fallopian tubes as the origin for a significant number of ovarian cancers will allow us to develop screening blood tests that will detect either pre-cancerous disease or early-stage disease that has not yet spread and is easily treated and potentially curable.

We can also offer opportunistic removal of Fallopian tubes (opportunistic risk reduction) when families are complete, and women are having other surgical procedures done for other reasons.

One in five ovarian cancer patients have a gene mutation

Up to 20% of patients with ovarian cancers have an identifiable hereditary genetic abnormality called a gene mutation. The most common are the BRCA1 and BRCA 2 mutations.

These are also associated with breast cancers. Therefore, if you have a person (including men) who has strong family history of breast and ovarian cancer they should seek advice about genetic testing, even if they have never been affected by ovarian cancer.

The Irish Network for Gynaecological Oncology is a voluntary coordination body and consists of thirty of Ireland’s foremost gynaecological cancer campaigners, researchers, and patient advocates, listed below. The aim of the group is to raise awareness of gynaecological cancers across the island of Ireland.

For more information, see www.isgo.ie and www.thisisGO.ie