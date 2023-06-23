Stephen Nolan recalls ‘devastating’ rejection from ride at US theme park for being overweight

BBC presenter Stephen Nolan has shared a memory of being publicly rejected from a ride at Universal Studios in Orlando for being overweight.

On the Nolan Show he spoke of a Chinese airline facing a backlash over a new policy that will see flight attendants suspended if they exceed weight limits.

He said the company intends to advocate healthy living habits, maintain a good professional image and healthy physique by anchoring the referenced target.

Those who are up to five per cent over the required figure will have their weight monitored and viewed, those who are over 10 per cent above will be suspended and put on a company supervised weight reduction plan.

“Maybe this is what the BBC should do with me,” said Mr Nolan. “You’re supposed to look the part if you’re on television.

“I stand in BBC TV studios most weeks with my shirt hanging out, with my belly flopping over my waistband, with my wee boy boobs protruding out, I don’t look well in clothes and I’m a television presenter.

“Should the BBC be able to suspend me for that?”

As a debate continued about whether the airline’s stance is acceptable or not, Mr Nolan recalled being at his heaviest weight of 22.5 stone at being at Universal Studios in the United States.

“There was a massive queue for all of the rides. And so, we stood for about an hour and a half or two hours,” he explained.

“In the sweltering heat standing for the ride, we get to the end of the queue and all of a sudden this big loud voice, one of the staff, ‘you sir, come over here’.

“And so I was brought in front of hundreds of other people, and look, nothing really embarrasses me any more, I’m kind of 50 and it’s like, you know, whatever.

“’You sir, come over here!’. And I was walked in front of all of these people and put into this seat, and what the seat was, which is in front of everybody else, the seat is to see if the barrier that they put down in front of you will work.

“So they put me in the seat and of course the barrier would not go over my boy boobs or my belly.

“So this guy actually, as Americans can be, quite loud, ‘no sir, you don’t fit!’ And I was sent out.

“It’s my fault. It’s my fault. But I was devastated. Devastated that I’d let myself get to that size.”

Mr Nolan said it made him turn to food and he was sitting there not able to go on the rides, “with a huge ice-cream in my hand because it was comfort eating then – it's that cycle”.