Streetwise Community Circus’s Age-ility sessions allow older people to juggle new skills

In a community centre in Belfast three women are taking it in turns to perform aerial stunts on red and yellow silks suspended from the ceiling.

Elsewhere in the hall, two men are practising balancing tricks together using spinning plates. Another group of friends are teaching each other a new way to juggle. Meanwhile, in the far corner, several ladies are seated on chairs, tossing colourful scarves into the air together.

It’s just an average Friday morning at this Streetwise Community Circus class, where the students are mostly aged 55 and over.

The Age-ility group has around 25 regular members and, according to tutor and performer Paul Taylor (62), you’re never too old to learn new tricks.

“It’s about playing together and having fun,” he explains.

“Circus skills can be really beneficial, both mentally and physically.

“Juggling is a good example because it engages both the left and right sides of the brain. It doesn’t have to be difficult; you just find a rhythm and think about filling your empty hand.”

Jim Webster, CEO of Streetwise Community Circus

Streetwise’s Age-ility social circus project has been running for nearly a decade and funding from the Arts Council, National Lottery and Belfast City Council means it is free to participate.

As well as the regular Friday-morning classes at Morton Community Centre, off the Lisburn Road, the team run outreach and have worked with people with dementia and disability workshops.

The Friday sessions welcome participants of all levels — from those who want to learn aerial acts on the trapeze or stilt walking to people more comfortable practising juggling tricks from the ‘sit-down circus’ area.

“Our oldest member is 95,” says Streetwise Community Circus co-ordinator Jim Webster.

“The benefits are physical, mental, social and emotional.

“If you practise you get better — that’s at the core of what we do. It’s about learning new skills, having fun and making friends.

“It’s as much about tackling isolation as it is about challenging yourself and building confidence.”

The physical benefits of learning circus skills include improved coordination, balance, strength and flexibility.

Drew Millar (68) explains: “As you get older there is less need for you to do things that continue to develop your balance and co-ordination. You can find that you’re not doing as many new things that you find mentally and physically challenging — and that’s where circus school comes in.”

Drew, from the Lisburn Road area, has been a member of the Age-ility group for eight years and is living proof of the power of circus skills. After an accident at home he ended up needing surgery on a snapped quad tendon in December 2020.

“My aim was to get back on my Rolla Bolla, which is a type of balancing board,” he says, laughing.

“I remember the surgeon in the hospital asking me how active I was, so I pulled out my phone and showed him a video of my balancing trick.

“He called all the other staff over to look at it. I told him my goal was to get back to circus school.

“It took me eight months of rehab before I was able to use my Rolla Bolla again, but I got there in the end.”

Sarah Elliott and Nikki Elliott working on their aerial stunts

Another long-standing member, Graham McFarlane (71), from east Belfast, was one of the first to join when the Belfast Age-ility class started and says it’s given him “a gang” of friends.

“We come here and we try to skill up on something. It’s modestly challenging and stretches your thinking, making you think in ways that you haven’t before,” he explains.

Ann Wilson (63), also from the Lisburn Road area, started attending Age-ility as a sit-down circus member after a cardiac arrest three years ago significantly reduced her mobility.

“I spent eight days in a coma,” she says.

“My life changed completely. I went from being physically fit and riding a bicycle to using a mobility scooter and a wheelchair at home.

“I felt invisible at first. But I don’t feel invisible at circus school. I practise tricks like juggling with a friend and two batons and then we have a cup of tea and a biscuit.”

From sit-down juggling to acrobatics in the air, anything goes at Age-ility and everyone practises alongside each other. After a warm-up led by Paul and the other tutors, which includes physical stretches and mental challenges such as creating a ‘juggling star’ around a huge circle, students break off into groups to try different things.

Nikki Elliott (56), from Drumbeg, and Sarah Elliott (50), from Finaghy, both joined the class last year and love working on their aerial silks.

“It’s about play and joy and fun,” says Sarah.

“It’s so important for our health to stay strong and keep moving. This class enables us to be creative and challenged. It’s exciting, but we trust the teachers and we know they keep us safe.”

Nikki adds: “It’s so much more than just exercise. It’s a really welcoming and inclusive group. Regardless of our abilities we all do it together.”

Drew Millar taking part

One of Age-ility’s newest members is Barbara Waters (64), from Stranmillis, who joined the group at the start of the year.

“When I first started, everyone was so nice to me,” she says.

“I left my first class thinking: ‘Wow, I have done something and learned something new.’ It gets me out of the house and it challenges me.

“It took me a long time to learn one of the first tricks of juggling with three rings, passing them between two people, but I’ve got it now and I’m really pleased that I can do it.”

As well as Age-ility, Streetwise Community Circus runs a wide range of different classes and workshops, including a youth circus, classes for adults with learning disabilities, workshops for refugees, Samba classes and more.

Jim, who is a street entertainer himself, most often seen juggling fire or riding his unicycle, adds: “Social circus projects like ours use circus skills to bring other social benefits.”

For more on Streetwise Community Circus visit www.sccni.co.uk