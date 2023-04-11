The impact of stress on our wellbeing… and what we can do about it

Do you toss and turn at night, mind whirring through your to-do list for the following day? Or perhaps you find yourself catching every cold or virus going around? Maybe you’re struggling with low mood, waking up anxious or not wanting to face the day?

Stress is one of the biggest public health challenges we’re facing, according to the Stress Management Society, yet many people still don’t take its impact seriously.

Prolonged stress can cause serious problems for your mental health and emotional wellbeing, including, anxiety, depression and burnout. It can also contribute to a wide range of physical issues, including insomnia, digestive problems, a compromised immune system and even heart disease.

April is National Stress Awareness Month, to raise awareness of what some experts call a “stress epidemic” and break down the guilt, shame and stigma that can still exist around feeling overwhelmed.

But what causes stress, how do you know if you’re affected, and — crucially — what can you do about it?

Etain O’Kane is a psychotherapist and founder of Professional Therapy Specialists — a group of therapists in Belfast. She says that in 2021 she received around 400 new client enquiries, and in 2022 this had risen to 600, showing that the demand for support is growing.

“Some causes of stress are situational,” she explains. “We are living in a culture of constant busyness and never switching off. It’s almost a badge of honour to say ‘I haven’t stopped today’. We live in a very stressful world.

“Stress can also be a trauma-response and we become pre-disposed to anxiety. In our part of the world we have the legacy of the Troubles and post-conflict, but we’re also conditioned to internalise trauma. We don’t like to dwell or complain — we just keep moving.

“People aren’t taught about emotional intelligence and we don’t teach people how to engage in self-care. It doesn’t have to be a spa day at the Galgorm; it could be knowing when you need a day off, or improving your sleep hygiene, or learning better communication skills.”

Etain says that one of the first steps towards self-care if you’re feeling stressed is to remind yourself that it’s OK to feel the way you’re feeling.

It’s also OK to give yourself a break from your endless list of “shoulds”.

She explains: “’Shoulds’ are a massive cause of stress. We all have an idea of what we should be doing; we tell ourselves we should be in bed by 10pm, or we shouldn’t eat another cake, or we should ring our mum more often.

“We have these very fixed ideas of what success looks like and then we end up failing every day when we don’t live up to it. When you’re beating yourself up, try asking yourself if that’s how you would talk to someone you love.”

Stress is one of the biggest public health challenges we’re facing — © Getty Images/iStockphoto

Person-centred councillor Lynsey Leonard, also from Professional Therapy Specialists, agrees that “should is the language of stress” and it’s vital to look at how we talk to ourselves.

Lynsey specialises in treating people with anxiety, which can be the result of too much stress.

“Stress can turn into anxiety if it’s not looked after,” she says.

“It can be about looking for those signals in your body and being aware of when your body is saying ‘no’.

“Often we put up with things and put up with things until we crash, and then we are firefighting; we go into crisis mode.

“Everybody reacts individually to stress, but signs to look out for could include tension across your shoulder blades, a knot in your stomach, feeling impatient, on edge, or just that thought of ‘this is not like me’ in the way you’re reacting to things.”

Lynsey says that the demands of the modern world we live in can make it very hard to switch off, with some people even checking emails before bed.

She recommends making “tiny adjustments” and says it’s important to remember that stress management is an ongoing process that requires awareness and consistency.

Everyone has good days and bad days.

You can also use technology to your advantage.

Our phones and tablets can increase stress by making us feel like we’re always switched on and always available to respond to incoming messages, texts, emails and notifications.

But the same technology can also be a tool to improve our mindset, with a wealth of meditation and sleep sounds apps, yoga videos, healthy recipes and lifestyle hacks at our fingertips.

“It’s about taking small steps to trigger your parasympathetic nervous system — your rest and digest mode that can bring a sense of calm,” she explains.

“It might be a two-minute breathing meditation or some relaxing sounds from an app, singing or humming in the car, or thinking about your nutrition — how sugar or caffeine can affect your stress levels.”

One-to-one therapy is a way of tackling chronic stress or anxiety, but that’s not necessarily accessible for everyone.

When it comes to self-care, Etain says it’s crucial to acknowledge that everyone is different, and what works for one person won’t necessarily work for another.

Some people find stress relief in exercise, mindfulness or art therapy, while others might find TED Talks or self-help books useful.

Strengthening social connections and having a support network — whatever that looks like for you – can be a really effective way to help yourself, be that through a hobby, sports team, volunteering, mentoring or networking.

The Stress Management Society, which runs Stress Awareness Month, is urging people to take part in their 30 Day Challenge throughout April — picking one action each for you physical, mental and emotional wellbeing to carry out each day.

It is also encouraging people to talk openly about stress and its effects with family, friends and colleagues, and share coping mechanisms that you have personally found helpful.

Etain adds: “There is no one way to do self-care, but it’s important to do something.

“Find time for playfulness, gratitude and joy.

“But don’t expect it to happen quickly; finding that balance can be a lifelong journey and it takes intentionality. It’s about doing things that lift you up.”

For more information visit www.professionaltherapyspecialists.com