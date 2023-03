The kids were so resilient: Lisa Strutt who lost husband to pancreatic cancer to give talk

Lisa Strutt, whose husband died from pancreatic cancer in 2020, will be speaking at an event on how healthcare teams can support families. She spoke with Stephanie Bell

Sad loss: John and Lisa Strutt with their children from left, Holly, James and Rosie

Stephanie Bell Wed 15 Sep 2021 at 22:41