The ‘low-dopamine morning’ is Tik Tok's latest health obsession… here’s what happened when I tried to live by it for a week
If you’re falling victim to the ‘tap trap’ of aimless scrolling when you wake up, it may be negatively impacting the rest of your day. Could low- dopamine mornings be the answer?
Saoirse Hanley
Leave your phone to the wayside when you wake up and you'll have a happier and more productive day. Such is the idea behind the latest TikTok trend of the ‘low-dopamine morning routine’. Videos for and about #lowdopaminemornings have amassed over two million views on the video app, with users documenting their experiences and sharing what fills their morning if not aimless scrolling.