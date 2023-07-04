The neuroscience behind how we think

Feeling emotionally disconnected? Here’s how your right brain can help

Many of us lead a left-brain dominant life as a consequence of our education, communication and work environments. What does this mean? Our left brain is efficient and effective. It takes information from the world around us and simplifies it so we can get things done, strengthening our practical, strategic and analytical skills.

However, our emotional life originates through the ride side of our brain, because the right brain is more strongly connected to our body. This is true for our own emotions and for relating to the emotions of others. When we feel emotions, we also experience physical sensations. For example, when you are anxious, you feel it in your gut. When you are tense, your shoulders are hunched and your face frowns. When we are with other people, there is a lot of information exchange between our bodies that we interpret and act on, often without realizing we do so. For example, when you feel urge to ask someone “are you ok”, even if they haven’t said anything, or you approach a group that is laughing and you start to feel lighter too.

All this kind of ‘body information’, from our own emotions and emotions of others, enters first through the right brain, which is what makes the right brain so connected to our emotional life and social life. Remember back to the pandemic and the upheaval of most offices moving to virtual Zoom calls. We would spend the whole day talking to colleagues through a screen, but at the end of the day we would still feel lonely. The pandemic was a crash diet for the right side of the brain, as our body didn’t spend enough time physically with other bodies, and we were miserable because of it.

So, how can the right brain help when you are feeling emotionally disconnected? Well, it is often much easier to actively stimulate your right brain than to actively change how we feel. And yet when you do so, the result will be that you feel more emotionally connected.

Leading With the Right Brain

There are many ways to activate your right brain. Here are 4 practical examples that you can practice:

Make the effort to see friends

One of the things we tend to do when we are feeling disconnected is not to seek out the company of others – we shut ourselves off and use excuses like “ I am too busy” or “I am not good company”. Yet this is the opposite of what we need. We don’t immediately need to be the life of a party, as exposure to too many people can even have the opposite effect of making us feel pressured to make a good impression and lonely in the crowd. But a relaxed hanging out with one or a few friends is a good place to start to put your right brain into action.

Practice a visual activity

Your right brain processes in images rather than words, and anything visual can activate your right brain. Think about people you met during the day and imagine what animal, car or flower they are (enjoy a smile while you do this). The positive effects are even more potent when you do this with or in the presence of other people. Watching a movie, visiting a museum, calling a friend and remembering a shared experience by evoking the memory with an image are all great visual techniques to bring your right brain to life.

Engage your other senses

Information from all the senses streams into your right brain. Go for a walk and feel the sun or the wind on your face, enjoy the feeling of your knitting wool or the pages of the book you’re reading, smell your favourite flowers or enjoy the taste of your favourite food. Making the effort to really notice your senses brings you into the present moment so you can really enjoy the here and now, rather than getting hung up on worries about the past or future.

Verbalise the need for your right brain

Finally, tell yourself, my right brain needs some stimulation rather than I am feeling emotionally disconnected. This may sound odd yet is strangely powerful, as it gives you something actionable which your left brain also likes. Give it try!

Yda Bouvier is an Executive Coach and the author of Leading with the Right Brain