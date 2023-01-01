The Russian roulette of having surgery abroad: ‘People need to understand it’s not a light decision. Women have died’
While recent reporting has documented the terrible tragedies which unfolded for some patients travelling abroad, even for those who regard their surgeries as a success, there have been traumas. From agonising pain, to recovering alongside complete strangers, former patients reveal what really happens during surgery abroad...
Patrice Harrington
It wasn’t until she lost 11 stone 8lbs following gastric bypass surgery in June 2021 that Delia O’Malley (26) understood the meaning of what she calls ‘pretty privilege’.