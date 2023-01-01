The Russian roulette of having surgery abroad: ‘People need to understand it’s not a light decision. Women have died’

While recent reporting has documented the terrible tragedies which unfolded for some patients travelling abroad, even for those who regard their surgeries as a success, there have been traumas. From agonising pain, to recovering alongside complete strangers, former patients reveal what really happens during surgery abroad...

"Exorbitant prices and lengthy waiting lists have forced Irish people abroad, mainly to Turkey, to avail of the much less costly cosmetic, dental and weight-loss procedures there." (Stock image - Getty)

Patrice Harrington Sun 1 Jan 2023 at 17:54