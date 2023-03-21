Thousands facing toll of mental health and the cost-of-living in NI

Across Northern Ireland, as the cost-of-living crisis continues to take its toll, more people than ever before are feeling vulnerable. Many people will find they are in need of support as they become affected by the various ways financial hardship manifests itself such as debt and poor mental health.

Telephone support services are estimating that thousands of people across Northern Ireland may be unsure where best to turn, and at risk of not getting the support they need.

Helplines NI, funded by the Public Health Agency, is an online directory of Northern Ireland based telephone support services that help individuals find support quickly. Some of its member helplines include Lifeline, Samaritans, Parenting NI, Advice NI and Rural Support. All members are fully aware of the capabilities and services offered by organisations on the platform, and so those answering calls are trained to advise and direct callers to the most appropriate service for their individual needs.

Established in 2013, Helplines NI details how telephone support services have long been recognised as a crucial part of Northern Ireland’s support landscape. More than 500,000 calls are made to its current 38 members every year – that is on average 10,000 calls every week to its member helplines – showing just how common it is for people to turn to telephone support service in times of need.

One such member is Advice NI, an organisation that has dealt with over 4,000 households in the last 12 months representing over £35.2 million in debt, demonstrating that there is often an available solution for people struggling with debt. With average debt cases over £5,117, the charity advises that the sooner households get in touch, the more options they may have.

Sinead Campbell, Head of Money, Debt & Quality said: “With prices at record highs it’s imperative that everyone is receiving the benefits to which they are entitled. Not everyone is aware that they could be eligible to receive support through the social security system, but funds are available for those on low income, with health conditions or if you’re retired or a parent.”

Meanwhile Julie Aiken, Regional Manager at Samaritans helpline which has been operating in Northern Ireland since 1961 and offers emotional support 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, highlights that whilst many of us may be managing okay, others may not. She gives her advice for recognising the signs someone needs help.

“Everyone copes and reacts in their own way, some general signs to look out for could be agitation, isolation, lack of energy, not being interested in things they usually enjoy or a noticeable change in routine such as sleeping and eating. Not everyone will want to talk openly but if someone starts to share how they’re feeling, it’s important to listen. Alternatively try and let the person know you’re there for support if needed or chat to them about other options available such as helplines like Samaritans.”

Lifeline has seen an increase in those living in Northern Ireland who are struggling to cope or feeling overwhelmed by the cost-of-living crisis.

Claire O’Prey, Team Leader at Lifeline and Vice Chair at Helplines NI gives her advice on dealing with stress: “The pressures of life affect everyone at some stage but recognising when you’re under pressure is the first step towards doing something about it. Small changes you can make to cut down on stress can be eating well, sleeping well, and being active but it’s also important to take time out to relax, connect with others and remember you don’t have to solve every problem on your own”.

“Ultimately, we urge you talk. It’s the first step in gaining a sense of control, which is crucial in addressing the feelings and difficulties you’re experiencing. Lifeline counsellors are trained to support people who might have difficulty hearing, and people who don’t use English as their first language. There is no reason to be ashamed - everyone will need support at some stage in their lives.”

Helplines NI members provide a variety of vital support services including specialist advice, counselling, and information . To quickly connect with a service that can support you visit helplinesni.com

Helplines NI is hosting an Awareness Day at 10.00am on Wednesday 22 March at Parliament Buildings, Stormont, focusing on the impact of the work of NI Helplines, supporting the public in these challenging times.