Three brave young NI mums who suffered a stroke tell others: ‘Keep going, it’s not the end...’

From left: Charlene Edwards, Joelene McAdam were both just 34 years old when they suffered strokes, while Eilish Briggs was only 47.

Try telling three Northern Ireland mothers that a stroke is something that older people suffer.

Jolene McAdam and Charlene Edwards were both just 34 years old, while Eilish Briggs was 47 when it happened to them.

None of them expected to be affected by such a life-altering illness but, in Northern Ireland, suffering a stroke under 50 is becoming commonplace.

And it makes the work of the stroke support groups even more relevant.

The three women met up while recovering at Lurgan PREP (Post Rehab Exercise Programme) and shared their experiences.

In 2020/21, Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke supported 1,071 stroke survivors locally.

Noelene Hughes, head of stroke services, said help is available for those recovering from the illness.

“Suffering a stroke is a life changing reality for thousands of people in our local community every year,” she said

“As well as the negative impact on physical wellbeing, stroke can reduce independence, confidence and happiness.

“Every day our stroke support co-ordinators, who work all across Northern Ireland, witness how stroke can also affect relationships, take away jobs and careers and render some families isolated within their own homes.”

The charity offers a range of services for people affected by stroke and their families.

They include the Stroke Family Support Service, PREP, and Taking Control Self-Management Programme, which aims to help people learn to manage their long term condition day to day. There are also long term Surviving Stroke monthly wellness sessions, as well as a Carers Education Programme, for those caring for someone who has had a stroke.

“Our care pathway supports the stroke survivor on their journey from hospital to home and right through to long term support programmes,” said Noelene.

“As a charity, it is thanks to the public and local people in Northern Ireland that we can be there for people like Eilish, Charlene and Jolene as almost 90% of our work is funded by donations.”

JOLENE’S STORY When Jolene McAdam, a healthy mum of three children under seven, suffered a stroke, on May 26, 2021, her life was suddenly “turned upside down”.

“I’ll never forget that day,” she told the Belfast Telegraph. “I was in the car travelling home from Portrush when I began to feel very sick and started vomiting.

“I thought nothing of it at first but then, all of a sudden, I saw a big white flash, like a camera going off and I couldn’t see.” After a few minutes, the 34-year-old Armagh nurse “started to really panic when it didn’t go away”.

They stopped at a GP’s surgery but when the doctor came out to the car Jolene “could only see half of her” and they called an ambulance. It soon became apparent that something was very wrong with Jolene.

“The paramedics put me on a stretcher because I couldn’t walk,” she said.

“By this stage, I couldn’t move my whole right side. I started finding it difficult to communicate... I couldn’t remember my name...”

Jolene was taken to Antrim Area Hospital where she learned she had suffered a stroke.

“I just zoned out. It was a total shock,” she said.

“It was difficult being looked after in hospital and losing my independence.

“I look after people with disabilities in my job and having the roles reversed was really difficult to deal with.

“It took me a long time to accept what had happened.”

When she was discharged from hospital, Jolene returned to a very different life than the one she’d had previously.

“It affected everything,” she said.

“My youngest, Kaiden, was only one and a half and I couldn’t change his nappy, I couldn’t even lift him to carry him or bath him.

“Back then, after getting up and getting dressed, I was ready for bed again.”

Nine months on from her stroke, Jolene is dealing with some of its effects.

“I still have vision loss — I lost my peripheral vision in the right side of my eye,” she said.

“I also have numbness in my mouth and my tongue, and a slight right sided weakness.

“I was also diagnosed with Holmes Tremor after my stroke, which makes things really difficult.

“It’s also very frustrating because people don’t understand...You can’t see the difficulties beneath the surface.”

Jolene said Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke’s Stroke PREP programme has been “brilliant”.

Otherwise my life would just consist of being in the house, looking after the kids,” she said.

“It’s really hard to get out and socialise since my stroke. I can’t drive and I live in a rural area.

“If my friends are meeting up to go to the gym, I’m not fit to do that like I used to.

“With the group, it’s the emotional support of having people who have been through it and totally understand which is so important.

“It was brilliant to meet the other girls and see that you’re not alone — we’re all young mums, going through the same thing.” CHARLENE’S STORY Lurgan mum of two boys Charlene Edwards had a “massive stroke” on the October 23, 2020, following a family gathering.

“I was at my brother’s house, having a drink for his birthday, when I started feeling really dizzy and decided to go home,” she recalled.

“When I got into my house, I went to the bathroom and was sick.

“Then my symptoms got much worse and I realised I was having a stroke.

“I lost power in my leg and hand on my right-hand side, as well as my ability to talk. I managed to crawl to my bedroom, but I couldn’t get up on the bed. I lay there waiting for someone to find me all night.

“My dad didn’t come down until the next day, when he called an ambulance.”

Charlene was taken to Craigavon hospital and told she had suffered a massive stroke before being transferred to Belfast where she underwent surgery to have a stent fitted in an artery in her neck.

Following her operation, Charlene faced a long road to recovery.

She spent six weeks in hospital and couldn’t speak when she got out.

“I stayed at my mum’s house for the first week, but I wanted to get back home for my sons Daitihi (8) and Odhran (12), whom I care for as he uses a wheelchair,” she said.

Gradually, with the help of a speech and language therapist and occupational therapist, Charlene’s speech and her right-sided weakness began to improve.

“They gave me exercises to do which helped, but my speech is still coming back now,” she said.

“It’s called Aphasia. I still jumble my words and find it hard to communicate.

“I would be helping my son get ready for school and I would say, ‘Put on your jumper’ when he already had his jumper on, and I’d do the same with his shirt, his coat… it would take me much longer to be able to say what I mean.”

Charlene said that life became more enjoyable after she heard about the local Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke PREP programme.

“It was actually Jolene who told me to go to the group,” she said.

“I knew her through a mutual friend, and then one day my mum bumped into Jolene’s mum... they exchanged stories about their daughters having had a stroke and, shortly after that, I started going to PREP.”

Charlene said her decision to participate in the programme has made a real difference to her quality of life.

“The group is brilliant — we were made really welcome,” she said.

“The physio gives us lots of exercises to do with my right hand, and it’s not back to normal but it’s getting there slowly.

“Although the others at the group don’t have Aphasia like me, it’s still helpful to speak to them and we can all share what we’re going through.”

When asked what advice she would give to someone who’s going though what she went through, Charlene replied: “Keep going. It’s not the end.” EILISH’S STORY

Busy Banbridge mother of four Eilish Briggs believes the NICHS PREP programme “saved her”.

A carer to her teenage son, Michael, the 47-year-old was having “a normal day” when she suffered a devastating stroke.

“I was getting Michael ready when my face started to feel funny,” she said.

“When I looked in the mirror, I could see my mouth drooping on the left-hand side.

“My twin sister has Bells Palsy and sometimes her face droops so I initially thought I was experiencing the same thing...”

Eilish took a picture of her face and sent it to her sister and a friend who advised her to call an ambulance.

On the way to Daisy Hill Hospital, her arm and leg began to go numb.

“They took me for a CT scan and told me I’d had a stroke while I was still lying in the scanner,” she recalled.

After Thrombolysis treatment, Eilish was transferred to the stroke unit, where she spent nine days.

“I was seen by a physio and some movement came back in my arm and my leg, although they felt extremely heavy and I didn’t have much grip,” she said.

“My speech, which had also been affected, came back too.

“I was so happy I was okay but I didn’t know just how much it would affect me mentally.”

Now, Eilish is passionate about raising awareness of the invisible impact of strokes on survivors.

“Everybody knows the signs of a stroke but nobody realises how it affects people, even as they get their mobility back,” she said.

“It affects your thinking, your understanding.

“When I’m really tired that side of my face droops again, and my leg gets heavy and its nearly like it’s happening all over again — it’s very scary.”

She added: “People look at you and think you look fine so you must be fine but you’re not. You’re struggling on.”

Eilish has also felt the impact her stroke has had on her as a mother.

“My son Michael needs a lot of help with care and treatments, and my other son, Adam, had just started high school in first year when I had my stroke.

“It was a big transition for him and I felt awful I wasn’t able to be there.

“My kids are so understanding but it is still tough. I was a big home cook before, but I couldn’t even think now what I need to do to cook a recipe.”

For Eilish, the NICHS PREP Programme is a lifeline for her. “It has saved me; I felt completely and utterly lost,” she said.

“My family are great but nobody truly understands how having a stroke affects you emotionally. Sometimes you just feel completely and uterly numb, or you overreact and might break down crying over something small.

“But with the group, being able to talk to each other about what’s been going, how we’re feeling, what we’re struggling with and them understanding is so helpful. I no longer feel I’m alone.”

To find out more about Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke’s work and the support they offer, or to make a referral to get support, visit www.nichs.org.uk