Want a happier, calmer and more fulfilled life? Then try a six-minute daily diary habit
Routine can bring positive changes for body and mind, which is exactly what our writer found when she took inspiration from a new self-help book and started journaling for six minutes twice a day
Suzanne Harrington
The word ‘routine’ might sound a lot like ‘rut’ in two syllables — boring, repetitive, samey, dull — but the reality is that our bodies love a bit of routine. Particularly in the morning, where established habits and rhythms can help set us up for the day, aiding mood, sleep, and overall well-being. Ayurveda — Sanskrit for ‘life science’ and developed in India around 3,000 years ago in conjunction with yoga — has always known the benefits of a repeated morning ritual.