Want to make over your mind? Wellness specialist shares five simple steps to a happier you

Using Deirdre's five step process may help you to feel in control

We all live with a certain amount of stress, but it’s when we get too much of it that issues can arise.

The fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, swiftly followed by the pressures of a cost-of-living crisis, has left even the most resilient struggling to cope.

With NHS mental health waiting lists spiralling, we have asked one of Northern Ireland’s leading stress experts what steps we can each take now to help control anxiety and stress.

Co Down’s Deirdre Maguire is a world-renowned mind wellness specialist, life coach, author and speaker.

Deirdre works through one-to-one personal sessions, live events and various online programmes to “help people feel happier”.

It was after she faced a series of traumas in her own life that she embarked on a journey of self-healing and not only turned her own life around, but also became a force for helping others to do the same.

She says: “I facilitate transformation at the deepest level.

“I show my clients how to see, and then change, the patterns of thinking that are blocking their emotional intelligence and blinding them from who they really are.

“I have the proof because I am the proof.

“My personal journey became my professional passion and, today, I’ve never been older, fitter or happier, because I know happiness and effective living is a skill.”

The 67-year-old, who lives in Newcastle, has devised ‘The Stress Solution System’, a series of simple steps to help people feel better.

She says: “I tell people that their freedom is my promise and that there is another way to live.

“We all operate from our own programmes and create our own belief systems based on what we perceive about life.

“Most people have no idea how to take care of themselves and have no idea that they can change their own life, and it is only when you start to do that that your life will improve.

“That’s what drives me. Mostly people come to me because they have nowhere left to turn and they are usually in crisis.

“When you understand the what and the why, the how gets easier.

“I help people to realise what is going on in their unconscious minds and why it’s happening, and I give them the tools to change it.

“Sometimes it is not an easy process, but it is worth it.

“When you have the skills to deal with anything, your life gets more manageable.”

Here, Deirdre shares one of her many effective programmes, ‘The 5 Steps To Combat Stress, Take Back Control Of Health, Wealth And Relationships’.

“It is a simple process I call ‘States’ [STop, Air, Thanks, Exhale, Say peace],” she says.

“I would just ask people to remember to be patient with themselves as they work through the five-step process.

“It is not an overnight, instant fix, but if you stick with it, it can help you transform your life.”

Progress is often blocked by thought patterns

​Step one: Stop

When we are anxious or irritated, the body’s stress-response system has been turned on. Thousands of changes take place. The heart beats faster. Part of the brain shuts downs.

The immune, digestive and cell-regrowth systems are all turned off. Like a country going to war, everything unnecessary is shut down.

‘States’ is an easy-to-learn, easy-to-use, instantly effective tool that overrides and redirects the mind/body system.

When we use States we are taking control. If we don’t do this, the very resource we need to sort out the situation (the cognitive part of the brain) is unavailable to us.

When we do say “stop”, we are interrupting our old familiar, dead-end pattern of thinking and getting ready to override the system and take control.

It’s really simple to implement this step: say the word ‘stop’ out loud if you can or ‘out loud’ in your head. Say it as a command to your mind.

Step two: Air

This wellbeing redirection tool gives you control. Before, your mind was like an unruly pup, piddling all over the place. Now you are calling it to ‘heel’. Now you are taking charge.

If we don’t take a deep breath in, we continue down the old road of going deeper into the helpless feeling of stress and out of control.

When we are stressed, an automatic part of our body takes over (known as the autonomic system). It changes our breathing pattern (you know that gasp when you get bad news).

Because the lead horse of the autonomic system is the breath, taking a deep breath in is sending a signal to the amygdala — the alarm system — that the emergency is false, and we can go back to peace or our resting state.

If we do take a deep breath in, we are sending the signal to the brain that there is no big threat and it’s OK for the body to come back to peace (homeostasis).

Here is how you can take charge. Air stands for breath. Here we take a deep breath in. Bigger the better. Our stress-response system in our body is our ancient smoke alarm. It is there to serve us. The problem is most of the time we are only making toast. If we don’t use our capacity to take control by thinking of something good, we miss the cornerstone of personal power, which is using our thoughts to change our wellbeing in the moment. This is the chemical gold that is gratitude.

When we place our attention on things we are grateful for, we are diverting the mind and building emotional muscle in those healthier, happier neural pathways of our brain.

Thinking of one or more people, places or events in your life that you’re grateful for activates the release of oxytocin and melatonin, the feel-good hormones, into your system. Here is how you can implement this step.

Mind wellness specialist Deirdre Maguire

​Step three: Thanks

Think of people you love. Think of the unconditional love for your pet. Think of your favourite place in nature. As you do these, make them as big, bold and bright as you like, as if you’re there.

Allow the feelings of gratitude to go through you. What’s wrong in the world is always available. Having this instantly effective tool in your mental arsenal allows you to be effective more often than not. Not exhaling is an indicator to the brain that you are still in the ‘gasp-shock-horror fight-or-flight stage’.

Exhale is the release. You are letting go of the fear of the issue and overriding the autonomic system. It’s really simple to implement this step.

​Step four: Exhale

Breathe a long breath out. Taking control from within, instead of allowing external events to dictate our wellbeing, is the single most empowering information you can have.

As you do so, say the word ‘peace’ or you will miss the opportunity to build an inner powerhouse reserve to access at any time. Saying ‘peace’ anchors the mind to a powerful inner resource. The entire mind/body system relaxes and resets back to homeostasis. Here is how to implement the final step of the process.

Step five: Say peace

Say the word ‘peace’ with meaning. As you do this, focus your attention on the meaning this word has for you. Say this out loud when it’s appropriate for you.

When circumstances are not suitable, it’s just as effective to do this internally. Doing this exercise at all is more important than ‘getting it right’. The very act of attempting is short-circuiting the old pattern of fight-or-flight that you’ve typically gone into up until now.

​If you would like to hear more from Deirdre Maguire, the wellness specialist will be taking part — along with well-known Belfast makeup artist Ciara Daly and others — in a special Women’s Empowerment Event, which aims to give 120 women an uplifting day of “makeup, mindset, music and motivation”. The event is being held in the Balmoral Hotel, Dunmurry, Belfast, on September 10 from 1-6pm. Tickets are available from www.eventbrite.co.uk