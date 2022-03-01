Want to quit smoking? You don’t have to go it alone

Cancer Focus Northern Ireland and the Public Health Agency are calling on smokers to seek the help of local stop smoking service

Smoking causes 25% of all cancers in Northern Ireland and is our greatest cause of preventable death and disease. Not only is quitting good for your health, smokers with a 20-a-day habit could save themselves as much as £10.80 a day — or an enormous £4,000 a year.

To date, Cancer Focus NI’s Stop Smoking service has helped nearly 11,000 people to quit the habit.

“Most smokers want to stop — there are just so many health benefits,” says Naomi Thompson, health improvement manager for Cancer Focus NI.

“Twenty-four hours after stopping, lungs start clearing out the build-up of mucus and within three to nine months, your lungs will absorb up to 10% more oxygen. Stopping smoking is the most important thing you can do to improve your health. And you don’t have to do it alone.”

Cancer Focus NI’s award-winning stop smoking support service is funded by the Public Health Agency. Stop smoking services are also available in GP practices, and a range of health and wellbeing centres, community settings, workplace and youth settings including schools.

Here, two people who have successfully quit smoking explain how they did it.

‘You can do it — if I can, then anyone can’

Fitness: Mandy Dunseith’s breathing has improved since she stopped smoking

Mandy Dunseith (45) from north Belfast visited her doctor’s surgery last October after making the decision she wanted to stop smoking. After a difficult couple of years with lockdowns, isolation, and a few personal hardships on the way, with help from Cancer Focus Northern Ireland Mandy stopped smoking for good in November last year.

Mandy visited her GP surgery last October and as a result of her visit, her doctor put her in contact with one of Cancer Focus NI’s cessation nurses, Sharon.

Mandy was diagnosed with borderline chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD): “I was struggling to breathe doing the smallest task like getting dressed or walking to the car.”

After experiencing personal loss of other family members because of this disease, Mandy made the decision to quit smoking.

“I was on breathing tablets twice daily, a strong steroid inhaler and was going through a Ventolin inhaler weekly. At the age of 44 at the time, I was in a bad place mentally and physically, something had to give.”

After smoking around 40 cigarettes a day, Mandy didn’t believe that she would be able to stop smoking, nor did her daughter, parents, or husband. She first decided to cut down on the number of cigarettes she was smoking.

“I think this attitude ensured I didn’t put too much pressure on myself, and although I aimed to cut down, my end goal was to stop.”

For Mandy the first week was easy, cutting down from 40 cigarettes a day to 12. The following week, she was able to reduce this even further to just four cigarettes day.

When the third week arrived she discovered that she didn’t need to smoke, “And when I did light up, it made me feel nauseated. The taste changed and became much stronger, and began to leave an aftertaste in my mouth.”

Mandy continued: “I was then off the cigarettes for one week and began to feel very proud of myself. Sharon phoned every week and I looked forward to telling her how well I had done. There were a few times I really felt like I wanted a smoke but talking to Sharon made me realise it was just a habit, and I needed something to replace that.

“I started training my dog to fetch, speak, howl, and do agility. When I wanted a smoke, I went to the back garden and set things up for dog training.”

Sharon remained in contact with Mandy by phone once a week to check in, also reassuring her she could call her at any time if she needed to.

“I didn’t need to, but knowing I could, made such a difference. Sharon’s upbeat attitude and realistic approach to stopping made it much easier. She didn’t pressure on me. It just all fell into place.”

Mandy has experienced many changes since she stopped smoking. She is now at the gym a few times a week, something she never thought she would be able to do due to her breathing issues. She has since lost a stone and is also at Slimming World. She has reduced her breathing tablets to one tablet a day and now only uses one inhaler per month.

“I don’t need to carry my inhaler to the top of the stairs anymore. In fact, I hardly even take it out with me now unless I’ll be gone for few hours. I’m delighted with the new me.

“My smell is back. I smell smoke from miles away and it’s vile. Whoever would have thought I would be calling smoking ‘vile’! My smell and tolerance is continuously changing. My taste has only just come back. And as I’m now able to breathe I’m wanting to do more outdoor things.

“My advice to anyone out there who wants to stop smoking — you can do it. If I can, anyone can. But I believe I was successful because of the stop smoking support that I got from Cancer Focus NI.”

‘I stopped what I thought was an impossible habit’

Gareth McGreevy was able to run in the Belfast Marathon just weeks after his last cigarette. Credit: Brian Morrison

Dromore man Gareth McGreevy signed up to Cancer Focus Northern Ireland’s Stop Smoking Service when it was offered at his workplace, Northstone Materials, late last year. In October 2021, he ran a leg of the Belfast City Marathon relay event alongside his colleagues only three weeks after quitting — something he wasn’t sure he’d ever be able to do.

Ex-smoker Gareth said: “As a smoker for almost 20 years, with some unsuccessful attempts under my belt, my final quit attempt had been a while coming.

“When I became a father six years ago, I knew I had to quit but never plucked up the courage on my own. Thankfully my employer Northstone Materials teamed up with Cancer Focus NI as its Charity of Choice, and through our Wellbeing Team within Northstone, I was offered and accepted the support that it took me to finally quit. I had now taken the first step.

“I was put in contact with Cancer Focus NI Stop Smoking specialist Bernie, who with her wealth of knowledge and experience, started me on the road to quitting.

“Because of Covid restrictions most of our contact was via video and phone calls, but Bernie still made the experience personal. She was able to understand my smoking habits and gave me simple and reassuring advice on how to take steps to quit and things to do before my last cigarette.

“I felt reassured that I could do it and knew that if I needed to, I could contact the Stop Smoking team who would keep me right. As my journey with Bernie began I knew it was the right time for me.

“I was looking for goals to try and achieve and keep myself focused, when Northstone’s Wellbeing Team proposed the idea of a team running the Belfast Marathon Relay Event. Now what better goal could I have than running 5.3 miles in a team event!

“The training started three weeks before the marathon which was also the same week I had my last cigarette. My first run, only a very short distance, was extremely difficult. My issue was with my breathing. I just couldn’t get enough oxygen.

“I had been expecting sore muscles and sore legs, but what I got was a sore and tight chest, and difficulty breathing. I thought I had bitten off more than I could chew, but I kept up with my training plan and continued to run a little bit further, then a little bit faster each time. Lo and behold, eventually it was just the sore muscles and sore legs I got!

On October 3, Gareth along with four of his Northstone colleagues ran the Belfast City Marathon for Cancer Focus NI.

“It was such a fantastic feeling running the marathon relay! And now we’ve set ourselves another goal — the same next year but this time slightly faster!

“I was and still am amazed at how quick after stopping smoking my breathing and chest improved in general, never mind when exerting myself through exercise. I can’t express enough thanks to Bernie and the team for helping me stop what I thought was an impossible habit. But with the proper support and advice, believe me, it is possible.”

For more information on the services and tips on how to stop smoking, visit www.cancerfocusni.org/stopsmoking or the PHA’s www.stopsmokingni.info site