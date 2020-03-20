Watch: Complete at-home workout routine to help you stay in shape during isolation

Unless you've been living under a rock these past few weeks, you'll know that the Covid-19 situation is one which will now be feeling very real.

With self-isolation now a possibility, many keen gym-goers will be wondering how to continue to use exercise to support their physical and mental wellbeing.

While there will be those who are stocked up with home weights to maintain their weekly exercise routine, there are also those without equipment, who will be struggling to know how to still get an effective workout from home.

The solution? An almost entirely kit-free bodyweight workout, using one simple, easily available and versatile piece of equipment - a chair.

Check out our at-home head-to-toe bodyweight workout below.

Negative press-ups

If normal press-ups are a challenge, try the negative version instead to help develop the required strength. Aim to maintain a steady speed during the entire lowering phase, to resist the urge to suddenly drop off during the last portion of each rep.

1 1/4 squats

Bodyweight squats may not feel too challenging, but an additional movement during each rep will demand more from the legs and take that difficulty level up a notch. If on the easy side, push towards the higher end of the suggested rep range.

Paused Bulgarian split squats

One of the best single-leg exercises, and challenging in its own right, but can be made even more so by pausing halfway through the movement. Rather than adding extra weights to increase the difficulty, the additional pause will easily increase the difficulty level.

Chair dips

An effective movement for the arms, chest and shoulders, we want to ensure our elbows bend to approximately 90 degrees or less in order to maximize effectiveness. If you need more of a challenge, increase the amount of total bodyweight you're supporting by moving your feet forward.

Feet-elevated glute bridge

With the glutes being an often-neglected body part in training, ensuring we balance out the work we do for our thighs is a must. Elevating our feet requires us to work through a greater range of motion, demanding more from our glutes. If it's too difficult, simply perform with the feet on the floor instead.

Scapula slides

Without access to a chin-up bar, utilizing bodyweight for training our upper back can be difficult, yet is essential for maintaining good shoulder health and preventing back and neck pain. Scapula slides are a simple but effective substitute, targeting all the key, and often neglected, muscles of the upper back.

Reverse crunches

A great, and more challenging, alternative the regular crunch. Ensure no overarching of the lower back throughout the course of each rep to keep the core as fully engaged as possible.

The no-kit bodyweight workout

Negative press-ups: 3 x 4-6

1 1/4 squats: 3 x 12-20

Paused Bulgarian split squats: 3 x 10-12 each

Chair dips: 3 x 10-12

Feet-elevated glute bridge: 3 x 12-20

Scapular slides: 3 x 12-20

Reverse crunches: 3 x 12-20

If you want to receive daily nutrition and exercise advice to help you move closer towards your goals over the coming weeks and months, make sure to follow Phoenix Health and Fitness on Facebook and Instagram.