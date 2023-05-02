‘We did not realise it would eventually take her life’: Co Down family on raising awareness of asthma

Simon and Barbra Williamson the mother and father of Rachel Williamson who died of an asthma attack at the age of 16.

A Co Down family has urged the public to take asthma seriously after losing their teenager daughter to the chronic lung condition.

Rachel Williamson (16) died after an asthma attack in 2017.

Since then, her family has been campaigning for better care and awareness surrounding asthma.

Speaking on World Asthma Day, Rachel’s parents, Simon and Barbara Williamson, said they were unaware how serious her condition was and didn’t realise the reality of the dangers it posed.

“Our daughter Rachel had suffered with asthma from a very early age and like thousands of other parents we were not well-informed about the condition and were quite ignorant about the dangers it posed.

“We did not realise for one minute that it would eventually take her life. We were in total shock [by how] suddenly we lost her,” they said.

Over 36,000 children in Northern Ireland suffer with asthma and the family hope they can help prevent further deaths relating to the condition by raising awareness.

“Losing a loved one is hard but losing your child is much more painful. We wanted to do something positive in the name of Rachel so we have created a programme for schools highlighting the dangers of asthma.

“We believe more needs to be done to raise awareness of the seriousness of asthma, what to do in an asthma attack and how to use an inhaler,” they said.

Rachel’s brother, Scott also has asthma and is now more aware of the condition’s severity.

“Recently at Scott’s asthma review they spent time showing him how to use his inhaler and he had to then show them several times, so they knew he was aware of what to do.

“We feel this was really beneficial and now we want other parents to be more aware of good practices as it can save lives.”

Joseph Carter, head of leading lung charity, Asthma + Lung UK Northern Ireland, has praised the Williamson family for their efforts in raising awareness for the lung condition.

“Rachel is proof that more needs to be done to protect children living with asthma in Northern Ireland. We commend parent’s Simon and Barbara for helping to campaign for change and more awareness of the dangers,” he said.

Rachel Williamson

The charity is also calling on the Department of Health to develop a Lung Health Strategy to ensure everyone gets an early diagnosis and once diagnosed receives the correct support.

They warned that failing to act now could put more lives at risk.

“It’s appalling that people across NI are struggling to breathe, are being rushed to hospital in an emergency and dying avoidably from lung conditions,” Mr Carter said.

“We are urgently calling for a Lung Health Strategy to help improve care rates and save lives.

“With the right management, hospital admissions and life-threatening asthma attacks, which can be traumatic, and on occasions even fatal, are far less likely to occur.

Five steps to follow if a child is having an asthma attack:

1. Get your child to sit up, rather than lying them down, and keep them calm.

2. Help them to take one puff of their reliever inhaler (usually blue) with their spacer every 30 to 60 seconds, up to 10 puffs.

3. If you don’t have their reliever, it’s not helping, or you are worried at any time, call 999 for an ambulance.

4. If the ambulance has not arrived after 10 minutes, or the child’s symptoms aren’t improving, repeat step two.

5. If there’s no improvement, call 999 again immediately.

For more information on caring for a child with asthma visit asthmaandlung.org.uk.