‘We have to get our hospitals back to being places that you want to be rather than somewhere that you’re scared to go to’ – Top surgeon says workforce is key in transforming health service
Professor Michael Griffin, president of Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh, explains what’s necessary in improving the lives of those working in Northern Ireland’s healthcare industry
Aine Toner
The Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RCSEd) has announced two appointments in Northern Ireland as our health service continues to face significant backlogs and waiting lists in the wake of Covid.