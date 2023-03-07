‘We want struggling students in Northern Ireland to come to us and get help’

A major new scientific study has put the spotlight on student mental health here

As University Mental Health Day is marked across campuses on March 9, the lead researcher on the study, Dr Elaine Murray, has revealed the initial findings of her team’s four-year long investigation.

Over 1,900 first-year undergraduate students from Ulster University and Letterkenny Institute of Technology took part in a comprehensive online survey as part of the Student Psychological Intervention Trial (SPIT).

The first phase of the research gathered information on the emotional wellbeing of students and showed that on starting university, many were already struggling with their psychological and emotional wellbeing.

The students completed detailed diagnostic questionnaires about a range of mental health problems including mood, panic disorders, bipolar disorder as well as conditions like attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and substance-related issues.

The researchers found that 28% of students had suicidal thoughts with 14.9% reporting depression and anxiety.

Females were more likely to have depression and to have engaged in self-harm, whereas males were significantly more likely to have drug use problems.

Students who identified as LGBTQ+ were between two and three times more likely to experience a variety of mental health issues.

Despite the high rates of mental health problems, the research found that there is reluctance among students to access current support services.

This is due to embarrassment, fear of stigma or a lack of awareness of their problems.

Dr Murray, who is a lecturer in personalised medicine at the University of Ulster, urged parents to encourage their children to seek out support services at their universities.

She says: “The findings indicate that many students are commencing college with pre-existing mental health problems highlighting the importance of intervention and prevention programmes in early adolescence in schools and other settings.

“We report that there are particularly high rates of mental health issues in students with ADHD.

“Also certain mental health problems are more prevalent in students who are entering degree programmes in different academic disciplines which was unexpected.

“However, these findings suggest that there may be an opportunity to develop tailored support programmes for different student populations.

“And we have been lucky enough to secure some additional funding for the Irish Student Wellbeing and ADHD project (i-SWAP) which has allowed us to develop wellbeing sessions specifically for students with ADHD.

“Late teens and early 20s is a time when most mental health issues will emerge.

“There are so many things happening around that time with social pressures and academic pressures which can make it very stressful for young people.

“The triggers can be different for every person and not every intervention works for everyone.

“By looking at mental health in students through our study we wanted to identify what interventions could best help and give students more options and also encourage them to get help.

“To do this we need to raise awareness and get more people talking about it. Evidence shows that early intervention leads to the most positive outcomes so the earlier young people get help, the better.”

The study did identify a new way of supporting students who, for whatever reason, are reluctant to access wellbeing services on campus.

Students took part in a course consisting of seven weekly sessions of online cognitive behavioural therapy, with written support provided by trained guides.

Preliminary findings indicate that symptoms dramatically reduced among those who received the intervention, with a decrease in depression scores still significant six months later.

Dr Murray says: “The results of the trial offering guided online cognitive behavioural therapy which indicated that symptoms of anxiety and depression were reduced is very encouraging and would suggest that it would be beneficial to offer this intervention to students as an alternative support option.”

Dr Elaine Murray

The study also looked at the impact of different courses on student mental health with some faculties and courses appearing to have more at-risk students than others.

It found psychology students reported elevated rates of panic disorder and social anxiety, while law students had the highest alcohol misuse rates.

Business students reported the highest rate of drug abuse, with nursing students were the least likely to report psychological problems.

They found that there were “significant differences between courses in reported rates for depression, panic disorder, bi-polar disorder, social anxiety, possible ADHD and suicidal ideation”.

Students from Life and Health Sciences had the lowest rates of a range of psychological problems in the year prior to commencing college, while participants studying Arts and Humanities displayed the highest levels, with 20.6% reporting depression and 38.8% suffering social anxiety.

The report concluded it was important for educators to be aware of such issues and for colleges to provide information and support to students at risk.

It also suggested that tailored interventions and prevention strategies may be beneficial to address the needs of students from different disciplines.

Claire Drummond, Head of Student Wellbeing at University of Ulster, said that mental health services on campus have expanded dramatically in recent years in direct response to increasing demand for support from students.

She says: “We have had 1,842 students accessing our services from the beginning of this academic year in August.

“Of these 35% are seeking mental health support, 37% are accessing disability services and 21% for wellbeing assessments.

“We are seeing a year-on-year increase in the number of students coming to us and the service has grown and developed to meet the need.

“This year was the first-time students were able to come back after Covid-19 and for many that was a huge change, moving into independent study with class sizes of between 100-200 students.

“University presents a new set of challenges which is very different from being at school. Many students are moving out of home and into student halls where they are meeting a lot of new people and adapting to self-directive study.

“We also have a broad range of learners with many coming back to education after a number of years in the workplace and these adult learners can also face challenges. We want any student struggling to come to us and get help. We are working hard to demystify mental health and get the message out that there is no shame in coming to us.”

The wellbeing teams offer a range of support from advice with relationship difficulties to helping people with special needs access services to interventions and signposting for young people in crisis.

To encourage students to seek help, the wellbeing services are well promoted across campus and through a new student newsletter and a special blackboard portal.

Claire adds: “We have over 2,500 students who have told us about a disability or additional study need and there is no stigma to that as there are lots of people in the same boat.

“It is important that students seek the support they need from us. Parents can help too by encouraging their children to join clubs and societies that interest them so that they can make friends and meet like-minded people.”

The SPIT trial which will report on its full findings later this year was part of the Cross-Border Healthcare Intervention Trials in Ireland Network — a unique partnership between the Public Health Agency’s research and development division in Northern Ireland and the Health Research Board in Republic of Ireland.