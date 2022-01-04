Wellbeing practices to integrate into the everyday

Catherine Wells, an independent Mental Health Occupational Therapist and member of the Royal College of Occupational Therapists, sets out some practices that can be easily engaged in to enhance many aspects of wellbeing

Integrate these small changes to enhance your daily walk even more: breathe through your nose, this can help reduce hypertension and stress. Stand tall with your shoulders back, this can initiate feelings of confidence and calm. Notice sensations, the feeling of the cold breeze on your face, or the sound of birds, or the feeling of the terrain underfoot. Allow yourself to be wholly aware of what you are experiencing in the present moment.

The cold

Over lockdown we became a nation of sea swimmers! This is shown to have profound positive effects on our physical, mental and emotional health. You don’t have to swim in the sea to get the benefits of the cold – try a 30 second cold blast at the end of your shower. This is more accessible for some, and has been shown to support the immune system, improve mood and regulate the stress response.

Nature

Get outside, whether it be your garden, local park, a beach or a forest. Our connection with nature is so strong that research has shown that even looking at the colour green can improve our mood! Time in nature has been shown to lower stress, enhance immunity, restore our ability to focus, reduce inflammation in the body, and enhance mood. To reap even more benefits from your time in nature, take notice of the natural environment around you. Notice and appreciate even the small things - the colour of a leaf, the clouds, a spiderweb.

Breathe

Intentionally altering our breathing can cause rapid, widespread effects on mind, emotions and our physical body. Benefits include, but are not limited to, reducing reactivity, improving mental focus and clarity, reducing anxiety, lowering blood pressure. Try inhaling through the nose for a count of four and exhaling through the nose for a count of six. Try to breathe into the lowest part of your tummy. Keep your attention on your count, or on the sensations of breathing. The mind will wander (that’s what minds do!), so when it does, without self-criticism, notice the thought and bring your attention back to the breath. Try this for just ten breaths to begin.

Connect with others

Feeling socially isolated has been proven to be as stressful on the body as a punch in the face from a stranger. Science tells us that it is not the quantity of your relationships that matter, but the quality. Spend time cultivating relationships that nourish you. If you have a shared goal with the other person/people, it has been seen to have an even greater positive effect. This is one of the many reasons that engaging in group activities/team sports/community events is good for us. There are plenty of amateur sports clubs around that are looking for members, why not take up a new hobby, or reengage in an old one?

Cultivate an attitude of gratitude

This has been suggested to be one of the top contributors to happiness. Gratitude is a skill we can strengthen over time, eventually allowing us to effortlessly recognise and be thankful for things we didn’t previously notice as being important. A simple way to begin a gratitude practice is to write down three things you are grateful for at a set time each day. Take a moment to feel deeply thankful for each.

Self-care

Self-care is a term that gets thrown around a lot nowadays, but it is about more than massages and bubble baths (although these are great ways to help regulate the nervous system). Self-care is also about setting boundaries, saying no to things that do not serve you, being kind to ourselves in thought and action, getting a good quality and quantity of sleep and taking actions truly aligned with your values.

Self-compassion

Most importantly, be kind to yourself - in thought and in action. None of us are perfect, we are all just humans trying our best. Your self-talk matters, the more you think something, the more you truly believe it and will act in accordance with it. Remember, thoughts aren’t facts. Notice next time you are treating yourself harshly and take a moment to consider if there is a kinder way to connect with yourself.