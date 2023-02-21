Why a wellbeing strategy can result in a healthier and more engaged workforce

Kingsbridge Membership Club is delighted to support the category of Excellence in Workplace Health & Wellbeing again this year.

We want to continue to shine a light and give recognition to those employers who see the value in going that extra mile to protect and nurture their staff’s mental health and wellbeing in the workplace, just like we do in our own organisation.

Whether you are implementing a range of initiatives aimed at developing a culture where staff lead more healthy lives like providing annual health checks, flu vaccinations, eye and hearing check; or you are encouraging your colleagues to take a walk at lunchtime, have health-related team days or make fresh fruit available for free in the canteen, then we want to hear more about your initiatives.

Fiona Dowds, head of group sales and business development at Kingsbridge Healthcare Group, said: “Working at Kingsbridge we truly believe that improving healthcare for your staff can have long term benefits for both them and your business.

"That is why we work with hundreds of firms across Northern Ireland to deliver a unique and exclusive corporate healthcare membership scheme that is bespoke to the needs of your organisation.

“More than half the businesses in the UK have no health or wellbeing strategy in place for their organisations, yet it has been demonstrated on many occasions that such initiatives can result in a healthier, more engaged, and productive workforce.

“Empowering employees in identifying steps to improve their own general wellbeing is key in helping them take control of their own health. This can be done at different levels and stages, as not every employee is the same or has the same physical, mental, or emotional needs.

“That’s what makes us unique. Our online membership portal ensures your team can access all their benefits and book appointments themselves confidentially and at a special Kingsbridge membership rate.

"We also have a dedicated patient liaison team who can help you arrange ‘wellbeing at work’ events about topics like healthy eating, cancer awareness, male and female health checks as well as mental health and stress awareness talks, and all delivered by experts and clinicians who work within the Kingsbridge Healthcare Group.”

Ms Dowds added: “We like to do things ‘The Kingsbridge Way’. That means our membership club looks at health as an asset, just like good employers who look after their staff should value them — as an asset.

“Since last year more businesses are approaching us to see how we can help them take care of their workforce through offering benefits that compliment employees that have private medical insurance and also those who don’t.”

As retaining staff is becoming more crucial and good employee relations is one of the key goals in many organisations, more employers are having to adapt their strategies to facilitate especially at a time when more and more people ask if their workplace is the place they want to be and with many still hybrid working.

One Northern Ireland firm which uses Kingsbridge Membership Club for their staff knows the importance of engaging with their staff especially when it comes to health matters.

Roisin Donnelly from motor dealership Donnelly Group said: “As an organisation, we invest heavily in our people, so their overall wellbeing is paramount.

"Having become Kingsbridge Club members, we have identified what workplace wellness goals we want to achieve over the coming months. The teams are all looking forward to getting involved through a series of health checks, events, educational talks, and the benefit of having online access to a GP when they or their families need it.”

Entries for the 2023 Belfast Telegraph Business Awards are now open. The closing date is March 22. To enter, go to www.belfasttelegraph/businessawards/enter