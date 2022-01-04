Work out at home: Equipment-free exercises from Belfast gym to help kickstart your 2022

Dedicated Fitness in Belfast’s Townsend Enterprise Park is a gym dedicated to the pursuit of educating people how to live a healthy lifestyle by developing training techniques that simply improve your physical and mental wellbeing. They have shared some simple exercises you can try at home, with no equipment that can help boost your physical and mental wellbeing in 2022 and beyond…

Ross demonstrating burpees

Burpee

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and your arms by your sides.

Lower into a squat position and place your hands on the floor.

Kick or step your legs back into a plank position.

Jumping squat

Jump or step your legs forward to return to a squat position.

Return to the standing position.

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart.

Start by doing a regular squat, then engage your core and jump up explosively.

When you land, lower your body back into the squat position to complete one rep. Land as gently as possible, which requires control.

Ross demonstrates lunges

Alternating forward lunge

Stand tall with your feet hip distance apart

Take a step forward and lower your body toward the floor. Both legs should be bent at a 90-degree angle at the bottom of the lunge. Push off front leg to rise back up to start, and repeat on the other side.

Ross demonstrating press-ups

Push up / press up

Begin with your chest and stomach flat on the floor.

Your legs should be straight out behind you and your palms should be at chest level with the arms bent out at a 45-degree angle.

Exhale as you push from your hands and heels, bringing your torso, chest, and thighs off the ground.

Pause for a second in the plank position — keep your core engaged.

Inhale as you slowly lower back to your starting position.

If too difficult try it with knees on the floor and feet crossed over lowering yourself into chest to floor position gently.

Ross demonstrates sit-ups

Sit ups

Lie down on your back.

Plant your feet on the floor, hip-width apart. Bend your knees and place your arms across your chest. Contract your abs and inhale.

Exhale and lift your upper body, keeping your head and neck relaxed.

Inhale and return to the starting position.

