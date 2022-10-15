World Menopause Day: ‘Women get the short end of the stick in so many areas of life… being able to talk about menopause makes a massive difference’

Ahead of World Menopause Day on October 18, Claire O’Boyle speaks to some of Northern Ireland’s famous faces about their experiences

For what seems like forever it’s been a women’s only issue, a stage in life to be whispered about among those in the know and seemingly ignored at all costs by everyone else. But finally, menopause is having its time in the spotlight with grown up and honest conversations about ‘the change’ happening more and more.

Several well known Northern Irish women share their menopause experiences, as well as one woman so committed to helping others going through it, she set up a support group.

Marie-Louise Connolly, BBC NI Health Correspondent

It all started for me as we headed into 2020, not long after I’d turned 50. The first and quite bizarre thing that started happening was that I’d waken up at exactly 4.10am. Every day, for months. It was night sweats that were waking me up, and preventing me from sleeping. When I say night sweats, that’s not just a case of feeling a bit hot. For me it was waking up drenched in sweat, needing a shower, a change of night clothes and sleeping downstairs. Back then the pandemic was just beginning so I put a lot of this down to work and being stressed with everything going on.

The reality was I simply didn’t have time to deal with it.

I was working 18 hour days and I suppose even though I was surviving on tiny amounts of sleep and suffering with these terrible night sweats, I was getting by on adrenaline. Then by June 2021 I was in the garden really early in the morning after waking at a silly time again and I thought, this is ridiculous. Despite being a health correspondent and being pretty tuned in to women’s health issues, I’d pushed it all to the side. Then I sent a tweet one morning at 4.27am describing how dreadful I felt, and the reaction I got made me realise and accept I was in full-blown menopause.

It was a relief to get it out there and once you’ve accepted it you can start to do something about it. There’s no one size fits all when it comes to HRT and it takes a while to get the right cocktail. I was there when the shortage hit last year, but thankfully that seems to have been addressed.

Some other practical things have helped too. I wear light cotton night clothes. I drink lots of water and make use of my early mornings by exercising early, and in case I have a brain fog moment on live TV, I always have a notebook in front of me with some key words jotted down.

This is a good conversation to be part of. People contact me all the time on Facebook and Twitter and I’m involved in a parliamentary committee on the subject in Westminster. I feel that in Northern Ireland we can often be left behind on things like this, but now we’ve got the SDLP’s Claire Hanna speaking up for us and she kindly mentioned me in a recent speech she gave in Westminster, explaining that Northern Ireland needs to pick this issue up properly.

I’ve now given lots of talks to workplaces, including here at the BBC, and it’s not just something of interest to women. For the men present it all starts to make sense, the things going on in their own homes, memories they have of their mothers at that stage in life and what they see their sisters and colleagues going through. It’s a natural process, it’s not a topic we should avoid — and as with all things, knowledge is power.

Michelle Gildernew, Sinn Fein MP for Fermanagh and South Tyrone

This whole process began for me quite a long time ago. I experienced a few signs of perimenopause in my late 30s and went to my GP who did a hormone test for me. When the results came back she suggested that if I wanted a third child, which I did, I should get on with it. I had my daughter Aoise when I was 38, and I think having her and continuing to breastfeed until she was well over two, staved it off for a while, but it does creep up on you.

By my late 40s, it was all kicking off. At the height of it I’d be sweating that much my make-up could have completely run off my face before 10am, and when you get to the point that your make-up’s gone before you’ve had your first coffee, you start to wonder if there’s any point putting it on! Now when I look back at it all, the hot flushes, dry, itchy skin and the brain fog, it was quite clearly the menopause but at the time it was quite frightening, particularly the brain fog.

At one point I was becoming so muddled up with things, forgetting details, putting things in daft places, that my husband was actually concerned I might have dementia. Having it confirmed that it was menopause was a relief, but it wasn’t just fixed overnight, and I’m still not 100% there at 52. Back in March I had a really bad day with one disaster after another, so the next day I called the GP and said, "I’m not fit to be let out, I need something more".

By then I was already on HRT patches, which had made a bit of an impact, but I’d met a woman at the launch of the Sinn Féin Menopause Report launch in Dublin who told me she was on testosterone which was making a big difference for her. I asked the GP if that might work for me, and I practically ran to the chemist to pick it up when I got the go-ahead. It mightn't work for everyone, and every single woman I speak to seems to have a different concoction of things that works for her, but after a few months this does seem to be making a difference.

I’ve experienced a couple of less than brilliant side effects though, let's just say I’m more familiar with the wax pot than I was before! And I know not everyone has great things to say when it comes to their GPs in this area, but mine has been incredible. I think it’s great that we’re talking about all of this more. Women get the short end of the stick in so many areas of life that being able to talk about it, and even have a bit of a laugh about it, makes a massive difference.

Loose Women presenter Gloria Hunniford

I was in my late 40s when it happened, and on reflection I realise I was very lucky with my experience of menopause. I think I had maybe one hot flush, but I have no abiding memory of suffering with it all that much.

Back then, I knew a very well-respected homeopathic doctor, Jan De Vries, and I would take his advice on a lot of things. I would interview him on Radio Ulster and Radio 2, and when it came to menopause he took me through it with vitamin use and various other products. At that point I didn’t opt for HRT because there were concerns over other potential health risks associated with it, but I know lots of people whose lives have been transformed in a positive way by HRT. I know I got through it all quite lightly because it’s a subject we talk about endlessly on Loose Women and quite clearly it has a huge impact on a lot of people’s lives.

I know colleagues who carry little fans with them permanently in case they’re hit with a flush, and I think it’s a great thing that we’re talking about it a lot more because it makes it easier for women as it’s happening to feel comfortable with what they’re going through. I think it would be good for men in general to gain a greater understanding of what it all means.

Lots of women talk about their feelings of irritation and frustration at how they’re feeling, and when the men in their lives don’t understand or really engage with it that can create some additional stresses. Even a simple booklet from the GP would be helpful to give everyone a little bit more understanding.

Alliance Party MLA Kellie Armstrong

I’m almost 52 and I think it all started for me around three or four years ago. At the start I thought I was losing my head because one of the first symptoms I experienced was memory loss. I honestly feared I might have early onset dementia because for years in my job I’d relied so much on recalling lots of detail and information, and all of a sudden I was struggling with that. It was scary.

In the end, a GP gave me some folic acid, and I suppose that kept things at bay for a while and it didn’t seem to get any worse. My situation has been made trickier by the fact I went through a lot of it during Covid. It was difficult to get time with a doctor. In fact, I’ve still only had phone appointments, during which I’ve explained the sweats I’ve had, the sleepless nights, the weight gain and the restless legs.

At the minute I’ve got some tablets to help with the sweats, but I don’t know how much they’re helping as I still can be struck with it at any time. I don’t get full body sweats but my face can be soaked in seconds, particularly after I eat. Other than those tablets, I take some supplements with calcium, iron and vitamin B12. I find if I don’t have those I can feel exhausted. I know I’m in the throes of it now, but I’m hoping it doesn’t last for much longer — surely I’ve paid my dues!

My advice to anyone at the start of it all is to trust yourself and go and see someone because you could worry yourself sick like I did when it’s menopause all along. I’m hoping when the symptoms lift I will feel more like myself again. I think it’s great that more people are talking about it. It’s brilliant to join forums online with other people going through it, and some of the comments would have you crying with laughter. Peer to peer support is brilliant, and goes some way to reassuring you that this thing can’t last forever.

UTV Life presenter Pamela Ballantine

It was the mood swings that started it for me when I was in my late 40s.

One minute I was snappy, the next I could have bawled my eyes out at the drop of a hat. And when it came to the night sweats, I could have changed the sheets five times in a single night. I remember reading the news one night and I felt a flush coming on when I was live on TV. I looked like someone had put a bucket of water over my head, my face went purple, and it was horrendous.

I’d have been 47 or 48 when I went to the GP about it, and I was lucky to get a great locum, a young guy who thought I was perimenopausal and confirmed it with blood tests. I went on HRT and honestly it was like someone flicked a switch and I felt like myself again.

Things didn’t stop there though as I had health complications later on, and I had a full hysterectomy which meant I switched HRT. I’m still on it now. I’m very happy with it, and I know years ago people had concerns about increased chances of breast cancer and things like that, but I carry out my own breast examinations, I go for mammograms and I feel like things are very well controlled. When you’re in the middle of it, it can feel quite dreadful, but I’d like to offer some reassurance that you do come out the other side again and things do begin to feel more on an even keel.

At one point, a different locum suggested switching my HRT from tablets to patches, but it takes time to figure out the right treatment, so I stuck to my guns and I’m very glad I did.

I remember a friend rang me up for advice and said their GP had told them they’d need to grin and bear it when it came to their menopause. Well my advice was, get a new GP! You don’t need to grin and bear it. I understand the health service is under pressure, but we’re all entitled to help with our health, so no one should be left struggling.

In the meantime, if you’re hanging on for an appointment, try some of the herbal remedies. I wouldn’t knock them either and while yes, they do cost money, they can certainly help take the edge off when you’re not feeling just yourself.

DUP councillor for Glengormley and former MLA Paula Bradley

I talk about my experience with menopause all the time, and for whatever reason, I honestly don’t feel embarrassed about it. The reality is this is life and so many of us in every town and every family will go through it, that it’s just one of those things.

I think the worst part for me was the brain fog. There were times I’d be standing in the Chamber at Stormont all set to do a speech and the words would simply not come to me. I’d go into a blind panic with palpitations and everything, but there was just nothing I could do about it. It happened to me during radio interviews as well, and I’d just think, should I sing a song here because I didn’t have a clue what it was I was going to say, and of course that’s not very helpful when you’re out there in front of people who expect you to have a firm grip of what you’re talking about. It’s not that I didn’t, but this brain fog would just cloud everything over. I remember I kept saying RSA instead of RSE, when I was talking about Relationships and Sex Education in schools. I think RSA is some sort of typing exam.

I knew it was down to menopause though, and I wasn’t too concerned that I was losing my memory in any more long-lasting way.

I live with my partner, and I’ve got two grown-up kids and grandkids as well. What I think they noticed most was the hot flushes because I’d be sitting there fanning myself. It’s extremely uncomfortable, not just in the daylight hours, but at night as well and it was very disruptive to my sleep. But my takeaway from my whole experience is that HRT is a wonderful thing. I had to have blood tests which confirmed I was definitely menopausal, and I remember the girl at the GP who told me. She said something like, ‘Oh, the results confirm you’re menopausal’ and I think she thought she was giving me a bit of bad news.

But to me, it was quite the opposite. I was delighted. I thought, great I can finally get my HRT, which I did, and it’s made a huge difference. I’m 53 now and I first started to notice changes when I was 48 or 49, so it certainly does take a long time. I think I’m through the worst of it now though, so there is hope for anyone entering into it now. It won’t last forever. I think it’s great more and more people are talking about it, because for years it’s been laughed and sniggered at, and that doesn’t help anyone. It’s important we can all have grown-up conversations about this stuff.

Roisin Hillman, Founder of Menopause Support Group Northern Ireland

Perimenopause was a very confusing time for me. I was 47 and just not feeling 100%. Back and forth to my GP with the same symptoms which included itchy skin and sore joints, perimenopause was never mentioned. Then while talking to a friend she told me she had similar symptoms and it was due to menopause.

After doing my own research I went back to my GP with the brand of HRT I wanted. I’m glad to say they gave it me and within two or three weeks it was already making a difference.

Then in May 2021 I had to have a total hysterectomy, and that's also when I realised there was no support for women here, which is when I launched Menopause Support Group Northern Ireland on Facebook.

From my own experience and also that of other women in the group, it’s clear some medical professionals need additional training in this area.

I encourage women to research menopause, to read the NICE guidelines, and to download GP and founder of The Menopause Charity Dr Louise Newson's Balance App. We know our bodies and we know when things just don't feel right. Whether a woman decides to take HRT or not it should be an informed decision. We need to break the taboo of menopause and start having these important conversations