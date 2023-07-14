£1.25m Holywood home boasts impressive designs and lough and countryside views

The quality and standard of what’s available in Ard Na Mara makes it a very attractive property

Several of the bedrooms have Juliet balconies

Five of the bedrooms have ensuites

The property is easy to heat and maintain thanks to the high insulation specification and solar panels – surely all the better to hear amid a cost of living crisis. The panels can reduce electrical costs and come with a high ‘B’ energy rating.

In fact, high specification can be seen throughout the location, which sits on an elevated site of approximately two acres. Superb lough and countryside views can be appreciated day and night.

The floor to ceiling windows are impressive

The six-bedroom property – including a ground floor guest room that may work for a dependant relative – also has two reception rooms and a study.

Impressive design is at a premium, from the tiled floor of the entrance hall to the understairs hanging space. A ground floor cloakroom comes with ceramic tiled walls and recessed lighting.

The living room has feature corner windows with superb views of Belfast Lough. It also has a Danskan log burning stove with exposed stone detail behind and slate hearth.

A log burning stove in the living room

The dining or sitting room has double oak doors with Mackintosh motif opaque glass. From here you’ll be able to see into the Ulster Folk and Transport Museum grounds. The study looks out onto the rear garden.

The spacious dining area

As you’d expect, the kitchen and separate utility room are fully equipped. The olive grey shaker style high cupboards with contrasting midnight blue cabinets are striking yet functional. Integrated appliances include full height fridge, Neff circotherm oven, induction hob and extractor, as well as a separate oven/microwave. A Neff dishwasher with Franke stainless steel sink mixer tap – with boiling water tap and filtered water – are also present, as ae larger cupboards. There is space for a dining table and chairs and double French doors lead to the sun terrace and barbecue area.

The luxurious fitted kitchen

The utility room has a range of cupboards and is plumbed for a washing machine. The space also has a Beam vacuum system.

The ground floor suite has an ensuite shower room whereas on the first floor, the main bedroom suite has a feature vaulted ceiling and a Juliet balcony from which you can see the rolling countryside and an ensure with free standing oval bath and large shower cubicle.

Five of the bedrooms have ensuites

Two additional bedrooms have ensuite shower rooms while an additional bedroom could be used as a nursery. The latter has a large walk-in shelved hot press and a separate suitcases store.

"Ard Na Mara", 39 Whinney Hill, Holywood

The garage block comes with a first floor games room/living room, as well as a fitted kitchen (Neff double oven, Samsung hob, Belling stainless steel cooker canopy/extractor) and bathroom. This on-site bonus would work as a self-contained granny flat.

The double garage has a utility space with an extensive range of high and low level cupboards and laminate worktops. It’s also plumbed for a washing machine and dishwasher.

There’s a large garden perfect for playing outdoors, with the potential for a pony paddock. Additionally, a large flagged sun terrace and barbecue area to the area offers total privacy. There is parking for several cars, caravan, horse box and even boat.

Ard Na Mara, 39 Whinney Hill, Holywood

A log cabin is currently used as a store for garden machinery.

Offers around £1,250,000. For more information or to arrange a viewing, contact Rodgers & Browne on 028 9042 1414