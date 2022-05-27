13 Broomhill Park: This £1.5m house is special even by Malone Road standards

Priced around £1.5m, 13 Broomhill Park is worth every penny, writes Stephanie Bell

The spacious back garden at 13 Broomhill Park

The cosy living area in 13 Broomhill Park

The spacious kitchen at 13 Broomhill Park

The hallway leading into 13 Broomhill Park

13 Broomhill Park is located in the Malone area in south Belfast

Even by Malone Road standards this handsome house priced at almost £1.5m is very special.

Built in 1926, its elegant facade has made it a much-admired home in the area’s leafy Broomhill Park.

A luxury family home, it sits on an extensive private site with lovely south facing gardens.

Inside is a lovely balance of elegance and homeliness with 4,100 square foot of well-appointed space.

This includes three reception rooms, a study, a kitchen/dining room, a large sun room, utility room, ground floor WC, five bedrooms, master with en suite, a family bathroom and a shower room.

Being nestled in Belfast’s affluent BT9, it has a top location with easy access to the city centre and the vibrant Lisburn Road as well as motorway networks.

Some of the city’s top primary and grammar schools are also within walking distance.

A hard wood front door with glazing opens to an entrance porch and then to an elegant hallway with wooden floor and corniced ceiling.

There is a cloakroom with WC off the hallway.

The drawing room is a graceful space with a large bay window and a stand-out ornate cast iron fireplace and bespoke built-in shelving. It’s spacious enough to comfortably fit a grand piano and a three-piece suite.

A living room is equally stylish and spacious and also features a lovely bright bay window, a large feature cast iron fireplace and bespoke shelving.

There is also a cosy family room with wood painted fireplace and wooden floor with double French doors opening to the garden. All three rooms have cornicing.

For anyone working from home, the modern study has been well fitted with a built-in desk, storage and shelving.

The kitchen by Robinsons is pretty special with plenty of high-end finishes and space for a large dining table.

There is a built-in window seat, granite work surfaces, a circular sink, large island with curved breakfast bar and an Aga gas cooker.

It comes with an integrated dishwasher and wine fridge.

Double glass doors open to a magnificent sun room looking out over the large, private back garden.

A wooden vaulted ceiling creates a wow factor in what is a huge space along the back of the property.

The utility room is like a mini kitchen with a good range of units with quartz work surfaces, a sink, electric cooker, integrated fridge/freezer and a Chinese slate floor.

A door from here leads into the garage.

Upstairs and a large stained glass window casts light across the landing.

The master bedroom opens via glass doors to a lovely balcony and has a range of built-in robes.

There is a decadent en suite with twin wash hand basins, a fully tiled shower cubicle and a sunken Jacuzzi style bath.

Bedroom three has a lovely window seat and a dressing room which could also be used as a sixth bedroom.

There is a large family bathroom complete with a bidet and a separate shower room.

Outside two separate entrances both with electric gates lead to paved parking for several cars.

The spacious south facing back garden is in lawn with a paved patio and mature flower beds.

There is also a garage and a boiler house with gas boiler.

This luxury home is on the market for £1,450,000 with GOC Estate Agents. Tel: 028 9066 2366