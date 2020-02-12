£1.4m will buy slice of luxury living in Northern Ireland's most desired location

The house near Cultra offers a sun room with magnificent views of Belfast Lough

The house near Cultra offers a sun room with magnificent views of Belfast Lough

With beautiful views across Belfast Lough, luxury living and a postcode to envy, a stunning family home has come onto the property market.

A cool £1.4m will buy someone an unrivalled slice of modern living one of Northern Ireland's most sought-after locations, just a few miles outside Belfast.

Built in 2003, the property at The Craig, near Cultra in Holywood, has a bit of everything to make for an idyllic lifestyle along the north Down coastline.

Michael Young, partner and director at estate agency Templeton Robinson, said: "It's in a lovely spot, right in the heart of Cultra, which brings with it all the benefits of living in one of the most beautiful locations in Northern Ireland.

"We're excited to bring such a wonderful home to the market. It's a good sized, modern family home in a really popular location."

While there is an eye-watering price tag, Michael believes the property will soon be snapped up.

"It's not too often something like this comes on to the market and there's already been quite a bit of interest," he added.

From cosy reception rooms where you can spend winter nights in front of a wood-burning stove, to a formal drawing room, opening to a magnificent sun room with views over landscaped gardens and superb vistas of Belfast Lough, the property caters for every aspect of modern life.

Underfloor heating, a central vacuum system, air circulation and wired for surround sound - this home includes all mod cons.

A modern, fully-fitted kitchen with open plan to a casual dining and family area and the four reception rooms provide options galore on the ground floor.

Up the oak staircase to a spacious first floor landing with reading area, there are five bedrooms, two with en-suites, with one of the bedrooms currently serving as an office.

The master bedroom includes a walk-in wardrobe, with each bedroom a feature in its own right with wonderfully designed windows allowing natural light to flood through.

Sloping roofs and angular ceilings add to the individuality, giving the home unique character.

Mr Young added: "Cultra has always been one of the most popular areas. You're right next to Holywood's bustling centre, Cultra railway halt takes you directly into central Belfast, then there's a quiet stroll to the shoreline. This property offers everything you could wish for."

Other local amenities include Royal North of Ireland Yacht Club, Royal Belfast Golf Club and the Cullodon Hotel and Spa for those who can pull themselves away from the delights of the home.

Mr Young said: "Priced at £1.4m, it will obviously attract a certain type of buyer, but what they'll be getting for their money is a very private location with some stunning views over Belfast Lough.

"Added to that there's all the benefits of a modern home, the warmth, the energy efficiency that you wouldn't get from older properties in the area.

"What we are finding though is that the area has undergone quite a transformation in the last few years. The homes around the area are becoming a lot more modern and a lot more desirable, with many of the older properties also having undergone a facelift. It's also quite rare to find a home with such stunning views across Belfast Lough to be in such a private location, so that will obviously be a major selling point for interested parties.

"It's simply a stunning home in a stunning location."

For the full listing visit propertynews.com