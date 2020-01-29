189-year-old Ballymena gate lodge up for sale beside Galgorm Resort

It's a rare opportunity to own a beautifully maintained period home.

The three-bedroom property, known as the Old Lodge, is one of Co Antrim's finest former gate lodges and is located on Fenaghy Road in Ballymena beside Galgorm Golf Resort and Spa.

Set on circa 0.7 acres, the detached chalet bungalow is Grade II listed and dates back to 1831.

The covered front porch is also Grade II listed, complete with terracotta tiles.

The Old Lodge, 126 Fenaghy Road, Ballymena, BT42 1EA

The Old Lodge contains a studio, and an open plan dining and living room - complete with a cosy open fire with brick fireplace and beam mantle.

The downstairs bedroom has been converted into a study, while the kitchen has maintained character.

Terracotta tiles appear again in the bathroom, which has both a bath and an electrical shower.

Upstairs comprises the two bedrooms, one fitted with built-in wardrobes.

Outside is an enclosed brick pavia patio with gardens laid in lawns and small orchard area.

The home boasts good transport links, and says it is easily commutable to Belfast and the respective airports.

Viewing is strictly by appointment only and price on application. The estate agent selling the property is Country Estates, Fenaghy Road, Ballymena.

For the full listing visit propertynews.com