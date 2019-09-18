19th-century schoolhouse with a Titanic secret is a true 'hidden gem' in Belfast

A stunning and historic stone-built detached villa that contains a Titanic secret is on the market for offers over £439,500.

The Old School House off Newtownbreda Road in the suburbs of Belfast was originally built in 1833 by the well-known Deramore family.

Sir Robert Bateson - whose children later took on the name of Deramore after a title of peerage was granted - was a prominent 19th-century Conservative politician and landowner in the Belvoir area.

The property was originally built as a school for use by local people. Situated a stone's throw from Belvoir Park Forest, the "local hidden gem" is on a spacious and lovingly maintained mature site, with generous, well-screened south-facing gardens.

The rear of the property also features a large two-storey detached garage, built by the current owners and ideal as a space to work from home or as an annexe.

The meticulously restored interior balances an overt sense of historic character with a sympathetic level of modernisation that transforms the property into a stunning and unique family home.

The modernised interior of The Old School House retains many of its Victorian charms

The house has retained plenty of its Victorian charm throughout, including reclaimed pitch pine flooring, an 'Old Belfast' style sink unit in the kitchen, an eye-catching oak staircase on the ground floor featuring cast-iron spindles and carved newel posts, and a feature beam and timber post in the dining area.

Large Gothic windows in the entrance hall and ground floor allow natural light to spread throughout the open-plan reception.

The kitchen also includes a charming feature timber window seat, comprising wood that was used as part of the original construction of the Titanic in Harland & Wolff, according to the vendors.

Accommodation comprises an entrance porch and hall, living room and snug, dining room, kitchen, four bedrooms, two bathrooms and utilities, including a separate shower room.

The two-storey garage includes a shower room and home office, featuring built-in storage and double-glazed windows.

Access to the property is through a driveway leading to stone pillars with wrought-iron gates, with ample space for parking and a magnificent impression of the eye-catching exterior.

Situated conveniently to the A55 Belvoir Road, the property represents an easy commute into the centre of Belfast while also being within sight of the countryside past the Saintfield Road.

Neil Templeton, director at Templeton Robinson estate agents in Ballyhackamore, says that The Old School House represents a "once in a lifetime" opportunity for a buyer seeking a unique family home.

"It is a local hidden gem," he said.

"With a catchment area featuring lots of schools and an easy commute into town, it is the best of both worlds in a nice green suburb with good parkland nearby.

"To us it would ideally suit families, but it is so unique it could bring people into the market that previously had no intention of looking for a property."

The property has been on the market since Monday, with viewings scheduled t o begin later in the week.

Interest in the property is expected to be high.

