£1m Skellig House the last word in luxury where sophistication and serenity meet 

Skellig House is the last word in luxury and on market for offers over £995,000, writes Stephanie Bell

The outside of the property is every bit as well maintained

Impressive: The open plan kitchen/living/dining room is finished to a high standard. Credit: Sam Hunter

Imagine a country walk through beautiful woodland, past a mature pond and greenery that stretches for as far as the eye can see without once setting foot outside your own property.

That’s the lifestyle on offer with this exceptional country pile on the Ballynahinch Road, just outside Dromore.

Skellig House will give you your own little slice of heaven, with its seven acres of beautifully landscaped grounds, including a private lake with stepping stones to an island and woodland planted with 3,000 trees.

The property itself is top notch, with 4,500 sq ft of contemporary accommodation over three floors, including a self-contained one-bedroom annex.

Designed by renowned architect Des Ewing, this fine family home, which is on the market at offers over £995,000, oozes quality throughout.

Italian porcelain tiles, bespoke artisan cornicing, feature high ceilings and a designer kitchen are just some of the fabulous features which make this house so special.

Underfloor heating keeps the ground floor cosy and other luxury touches include a Beam vacuum, WiFi throughout and touch pad heat controls.

The accommodation is extensive and includes five/six double bedrooms, master with walk in dressing room and en suite shower room, family bathroom, three reception rooms, a spacious kitchen/diner, a utility room and ground floor cloakroom.

Approaching the property along a sweeping driveway, you cut through the breathtaking grounds to arrive at a turning circle, with parking at the front of the house.

A double garage with electric door and additional parking can be found in a large, paved courtyard at the back of the property.

Step into the panelled entrance hall with its generous space and porcelain floor and there is an immediate sense of the superb quality finishes which continue through every room. The bright dual aspect lounge features a rich dark oak wooden floor and ornate cornicing and ceiling rose.

There is a wood burning stove with a marble mantle and double doors to the garden.

Carry on through and a dining hall/garden room is a delightful space, with triple aspect windows and more double doors opening to the back.

A snug is equally inviting, with more of that beautiful dark flooring and artisan cornicing, plus a cosy wood burning stove with sleeper style mantel.

The kitchen is a design lover’s dream. Contrasting units by Brookvale Kitchens in a mix of walnut and Manor House Grey by Farrow and Ball make a real style statement. These are perfectly complemented with Corian worktops and upstands.

An Island unit offers casual dining and is fitted with a dishwasher and there is also generous space for a dining table and chairs.

A well-equipped utility has also been fitted by Brookvale and there is a built-in cloakroom and a modern ground floor WC.

Upstairs and another striking feature is the spacious gallery landing finished with dark oak flooring and part panelled walls, ornate cornicing and a banister of dark oak spindles.

The bedrooms all have a luxury modern feel, while the bathrooms look like they belong in the pages of an interiors magazine. On the second floor, family life gets even better, with a large games room which could also serve as a fifth bedroom.

There is another huge space here for a sixth bedroom.

The self-contained apartment features an open plan kitchen/living/dining room, all finished to the same high standard as the main house.

It comes with a beautiful bedroom and en suite shower room and a utility.

Outside the property continues to delight and the extensive gardens have been carefully landscaped to create a rural haven.

Walk along immaculate lawns to enjoy a calm rest by your own private lake with island, or have fun playing hide and seek with the kids in your very own woodland area, or simple sip a summer drink on one of many sun splashed patios.

The whole garden is accessible via extensive meandering pathways which allow you to enjoy a country stroll without having to leave your own mini estate.

There is also an option to purchase a paddock wood of half an acre.

In addition to the double garage, there is a large outside storeroom.

For further information, contact Independent Property Estates, tel 028 9145 0000