2 The Priory: The Holywood apartment that’s a real showstopper property

The modern kitchen comes with a host of amenities

Set your sights on Holywood with an apartment in The Priory, an iconic building recently completed by Lacuna Developments and completed to high standards of finish, design and location. Apartment 2 is one of 16 apartments of varying size, each individually designed to an exacting specification.

Number 2 has a south and west facing aspect, curved glass balcony off the living space with a wonderful outlook onto the bustling Holywood High Street.

The utility area has space for washer and dryer plus there’s heating panels to ensure the property is as warm as a homeowner would want — as well as underfloor heating throughout.

The master bedroom includes en suite shower room with heated towel rail and the main bathroom is adjacent to bedroom two. With partially tiled walls, the family bathroom houses a white suits of close coupled Avoca WC, wall hung wash hand basin with mixer tips, panelled bath with mixer taps and thermostatically controlled shower. We love the sandstone tiled floor too.

The open plan kitchen dining living space is beautifully designed, and kitchen is fitted to the highest of standard with quartz work surfaces and a range of integrated appliances such as a Neff microwave and oven, and fridge and freezer.

There’s also a Neff four ring induction hob with Airforce stainless steel and glazed extractor.

Other benefits include porcelain tiling, modern white sanitary ware, aluminium double glazed windows and residents’ parking.

There is also additional ground floor storage to this apartment for bulkier items such as bikes and golf clubs. This is the only apartment complex in Holywood offering High Street convenience and balance between minimal maintenance living along with convenience and modern comforts.

The owner will be within walking distance of all local amenities and within the catchment area to a range of local schools.

It’s only a 15-minute drive to Belfast and five minutes to Belfast City Airport, and close to bus and rail networks.

Offers over £199,950. For more information, contact John Minnie on 028 9042 8888