21 Ward Avenue: Extensive family home on sought-after Bangor street is brimming with character

A carved fireplace is the heart of the living room

Number 21 offers flexible as well as spacious accommodation, all of which is immaculately finished with many high-end features.

There are five bedrooms — two with en suite shower rooms and one with a dressing room — two reception rooms, a beautifully fitted-out office, a large open-plan kitchen/living/dining room, a ground-floor WC, a utility room and a family bathroom.

There is also a fully floored roof space and an attached garage.

A huge benefit is the addition of solar panels to help reduce energy costs.

The area is one of the town’s most sought after due to its convenient location close to all local amenities, including the yacht club, Ward Park and Ballyholme Beach.

A covered entrance porch leads into a glorious reception hall with vaulted ceiling and mahogany spindle staircase.

Glazed double doors lead into a bright living room overlooking the back garden. This cosy room is finished with solid oak flooring and an elegant, carved wooden fireplace.

The home office is superb, with a full range of bespoke cabinetry including drawers, cupboards, shelves and a desk. This room also has a solid oak floor.

No expense has been spared in the wonderful open-plan kitchen/living/dining room, which features corner floor-to-ceiling glazing, creating a sun room-style lounging area in one corner with two sets of glazed doors opening onto the garden.

The kitchen is fitted with a large range of bespoke solid oak units with marble work surfaces.

The open-plan living/dining/kitchen space has a sun room-style lounging area

There is a large island unit, which serves as a breakfast bar, and an oil-fired Rayburn range cooker.

Other appliances include a Neff oven, a two-ring gas hob and a dishwasher.

The kitchen area overlooks the bright dining and living space, with the large windows bringing the garden inside.

The adjoining utility room also has a large range of cupboards and is plumbed for a washing machine, with space for a dryer.

Upstairs and bedroom two has a large picture window overlooking the garden, adding a lovely sense of space and brightness.

This room has the luxury of a walk-in wardrobe and a fully tiled en suite with pedestal wash hand basin and shower.

The master bedroom features a large range of built-in wardrobes, as well as a walk-in dressing room and en suite.

The remaining three bedrooms also have beautifully fitted wardrobes and one also features a fitted desk.

Full feature wall and floor tiling creates an impact in the spacious family bathroom, which has a panelled bath, a walk-in shower and twin basins set on a mahogany vanity unit.

A carved fireplace is the heart of the living room

Outside is beautiful thanks to mature gardens front and back.

The rear garden is huge, with a massive lawn offering plenty of space for children to play.

A brick-paved patio makes for the perfect summer entertaining space and there are lots of mature plants, including apple trees.

The gardens to the front are in lawn. There is also a driveway and forecourt with plenty of parking.

This superb home is on the market for offers around £649,950. Contact John Minnis Estate Agents on 028 9188 8881