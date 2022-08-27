48 Mountstewart Road: Five bed period property is next door to Mount Stewart Estate

Newtownards’ 48 Mountstewart Road is an utter gem of a property

Each of the five bedrooms are well proportioned

The sunroom offers the best in natural lighting

Situated by the boundary wall of Mount Stewart Estate and on an elevated site of just under one acre, this characterful property simply needs to be viewed.

Situated at the mouth of the Ards Peninsula, enjoy easy access to the many classic National Trust sites on offer, including the Mount Stewart Estate which benefits from 26 miles of beautiful walks. Of course, you’re still within close proximity to Newtownards and the arterial links to Belfast.

The property was built in the early 1800s and comprises two cottages, sympathetically renovated to create a unique, period home; any prospective owner will be impressed with the size, the finish and the gardens.

The current owner has decorated the property to an extremely high standard throughout, resulting in a spacious home with many original period features mixed with luxurious, modern finishes.

There are two reception areas, both with double-height ceilings, original doors and stunning staircases to the first floor.

Additionally, on the ground floor, there is a modern guest suite, guest WC, kitchen, utility area and a large sun room with wooden beams, exposed stone walls and access to the beautiful gardens.

A sympathetic restoration showcases the property's history

The impressively designed kitchen contains a range of high- and low-level units, white marble with grey grain-work surfaces and Belfast-type sink with mixer taps. Smeg integrated appliances dominate and the room is decorated with recessed spotlighting, partially tiled walls and a period-style radiator.

The adjoining utility room has a range of units with woodwork surfaces and up-stands, a one-and-a-quarter ceramic sink unit with mixer tap, plus it is plumbed for an American fridge freezer.

The first floor is home to a traditional family bathroom (with a free-standing cast iron bath with gold-plated mixer taps), master bedroom with built-in robes, shower room with vanity area and storage, and an additional four bedrooms, two of which have solid wood flooring.

Externally, the gardens have been as well thought out as the interior and include various sunny seating areas, lawn, fruit trees, wilderness play area, well-established plants, shrubs and trees, and from the top of the garden you can enjoy views over the top of the Estate.

There is also a large, sweeping driveway with multi-vehicle parking and a double detached garage with a first-floor room suitable as an office or studio.

Offers around £799,950. For more information, contact Ulster Property Sales on 028 9181 1444