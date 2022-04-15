£500k Bangor home a combination of unique features and tasteful decor

18 Downshire Road in Bangor offers an immediate impression of beauty and warmth

The finishes and presentations of the home are exceptional

The drawing room is a place of quiet reflection

Every well finished room will wow any visitor to this charming period home in Co Down. A combination of unique features and tasteful decor has elevated what was already a gorgeous property into something really quite special.

The house was built around 1890 on Bangor’s Downshire Road and enjoys a secluded site behind a quaint original bluestone wall.

Sitting in the heart of prestigious Bangor West, this sought after location is close to the coastal path running from Bangor to Holywood.

Excellent bus and rail networks ensure commuting is made easy and the property lies within the catchment area of a range of local primary and grammar schools.

A deceptive home on first approach, once inside a double storey extension at the rear has created generous family accommodation with a high level of luxury.

There are four double bedrooms to the first floor, including a spacious main bedroom with en suite dressing area and shower room, as well as a family bathroom

The ground floor features a gracious drawing room overlooking the front garden, a garden room, a bespoke fitted kitchen/living/dining room, an office, WC and a utility room.

A covered porch leads into a striking split level hallway with beautiful black and white tiled flooring, framed at one end by wooden, oak glazed double doors opening into the kitchen/living/dining room. There is a lovely alcove display area and under stair storage cupboard, plus access to the WC.

Just off the hallway is a home office with built in shelving which looks out over the back of the house.

The drawing room is a calm, elegant retreat full of lovely features including oak strip flooring, a Portuguese limestone fireplace with gas coal-effect fire, cornice ceiling, picture rail and two ceiling roses.

Prepare to be wowed by the brightness and beauty of the garden room.

A majestic arched white ceiling with a solitary oak beam running the length of the room adds a touch of drama to what is a very calming space.

The floor is finished in Worcester slate tiles with a border tile and there is a wood burning stove.

The windows are spectacular with triple aspect glazing looking out to the front, side and back of the property and double French doors leading to the gardens.

The bespoke kitchen is finished in oak Shaker style units topped with granite.

It comes with a large range of appliances including an eye level double oven, pantry cupboards, concealed microwave, dishwasher, four ring gas hob and an island unit with refuse collection drawer and casual dining.

A large glazed wall with French doors overlooking the garden is the perfect place to linger over a meal in the dining area.

Just off the kitchen is a well equipped utility room.

Upstairs, the house is just as delightful in its finishes and presentation.

The main bedroom has been cleverly designed with the bed taking centre stage against a feature wall which has been left open on either side as a walk in dressing area.

This room offers glimpses of the Irish Sea and there is a modern en suite shower room.

The remaining three bedrooms are all spacious and smartly presented and the family bathroom features a large corner shower and a bath.

Outside the house is surrounded by neat, gardens in lawn with a paved path. The private back garden features a lovely summer house and has a patio with built-in barbeque. There is also a driveway with ample parking and a garden shed.

This bespoke home is on the market for offers over £499,950 with John Minnis, contact 028 9042 8888