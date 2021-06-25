£850k Ballynahinch home with luxury touches and exquisite finishes is a designer's dream

The master bedroom has the addition of a wood burning stove

The property is full of stylish design

This luxury home nestled in the Co Down countryside is a designer’s dream with its beautiful architectural interior and high-end finishes.

A quality lifestyle is on offer here with masses of immaculate living space, six bathrooms and a host of appealing extras including a gym, games room, home office and dedicated study.

Situated in the town land of Raleagh at 127 Drumnaconagher Road in Ballynahinch, it enjoys a quiet rural location while also being just 20 minutes away from Belfast and Lisburn.

Priced at £850,000 it offers an extensive 7,000 sq ft of exquisitely finished family accommodation created by Crockard Building Design and boasting an outstanding level of workmanship.

Electronic gates with an intercom open to a sweeping driveway which cuts through extensive gardens — extending to 2.4 acres — leading to a turning circle at the front of the house.

Once you step inside you are greeted by Italian marble tiled floors in the hallway offering an immediate sense of the style and quality to be found throughout.

The accommodation is set over two floors and features six bedrooms, all with en-suite bathrooms and multiple reception rooms, a utility and games room.

The double garage has an upper floor perfect for a home office and currently being used as a gym.

Other luxury touches include underfloor heating and a zoned intruder alarm.

It is the many bespoke handmade features which give this design-led home the edge on beauty.

Starting in the hallway, a fabulous stainless steel framed glass staircase with oak handrail leads up to a gallery landing with glass banister. An integrated real flame gas fire with tile surround is another decadent addition to the hall which is a vast space opening onto a bright sitting room.

This reception area in turn leads to a spectacular kitchen.

Here design features abound with a wall of glass opening the room to the outdoors and a vaulted ceiling with sky lights adding a touch of glamour.

The one-off kitchen features German units which really pack a punch with sleek modern matte lacquer grey door fronts and a solid Silestone worktop.

A cook’s delight, it comes with a Britannia six ring range cooker, a Liebherr biofresh stainless steel fridge and freezer and a Liebherr multi temperature wine cooler, triple zoned for red wine, white wine and champagne.

There is also a dishwasher, a Franke double sink and a large walnut breakfast bar for casual dining.

The main dining space has been perfectly created in front of a wall of glass windows which seamlessly open onto a patio for easy outdoor entertaining.

The house also has a cosy snug opening to the garden and a cloakroom downstairs.

Bedroom one has been reconfigured as an office space, in addition to a dedicated study and the home office/gym above the garage.

The master bedroom is plush. It has the lovely addition of a wood burning stove and a large walk in dressing room.

The en suite is contemporary and comes with a drench shower as well as a stand-alone bath.

The house is nestled on private spot within vast grounds which enjoy rural views across open countryside.

For more information, contact selling agents Ulster Property Sales on 028 9756 1155