A modern miller’s tale: Co Down rural residence is set to attract attention from homebuyers

The residence will attract much, well deserved, attention

The property dates back to the 18th century

IT didn’t look like this when the miller owned it.

This endearing Co Down property dates back to the 18th century and exudes the character and charm associated with that period.

Plenty of space to lounge at 8 Clattering Ford

Even the quaint address — 8 Clattering Ford, Comber — suggests the new owner will be buying into something rather unique.

Formerly the miller’s residence for the adjacent stone-built corn mill, this four bedroom, three reception room detached house, which has an asking price of around £475,000, has had a modern makeover with enchanting results.

Estate agent Lindsay Fyfe expects the rural residence to attract plenty of attention.

“The aspirational address of this unique home conjures up an idyllic picture of tranquillity,” he says.

“Steeped in history it is a property that is fundamental to the rich history of Comber and the renowned Andrews Family on whose farm it was originally built.”

The shower room boasts a free-standing roll top bath

Set in generous grounds on the periphery of the town and backing on to protected woodland, the property guarantees peace and quiet and offers respite from the often hectic outside world.

It’s steeped in history and originally belonged to the Andrews family, who were linked for generations with not only Comber but with Northern Ireland’s industry and politics.

Completely renovated and extended by the present

owners in 1990. The addition of a magnificent, contemporary drawing room in 2000 means the residence now offers spacious and beautifully proportioned accommodation.

Indeed, the layout expertly blends old with new to create an appealing and relaxed atmosphere throughout, combining original features with modern upgrades.

The location is only minutes away from Comber’s delightful square with its growing culture, artisan shops and farmers market.

The residence offers spacious and beautifully proportioned accommodation

It will also allow the new residents to combine town and country living with easy and almost direct access to commuting routes for Dundonald and Belfast.

Walk into the reception hall on the ground floor with its tiled floor and cloak cupboard and you’ll feel the casual elegance of the property.

The study also has tiled flooring, while the living room has a feature tongue and groove ceiling as well as a polished granite fireplace with pine surround and granite hearth.

There’s an oak strip floor in the nearby formal dining room, which also boasts a tongue and groove ceiling, and a cast iron fireplace with tile inset and carved wood surround.

A magnificent drawing room, with a pitched ceiling and lantern skylight, comes with a slate fireplace and hearth and polished stone surround. There’s also a natural wood strip floor and feature box bay window, with sliding patio doors that lead to the rear garden.

An impressive country kitchen comprises an extensive range of handcrafted and pine shaker-style units, including a dresser unit, integrated fridge freezer and integrated dishwasher, along with polished granite worktops and tiled

stone floor.

There are also French doors leading to the patio area.

The utility room offers a range of high and low level units and has a quarry tiled floor and cloak space. There’s also a separate toilet and wash hand basin, ceramic tiled floor and chrome heated towel rail.

Moving to the first floor, there are four bedrooms, including a master with a spacious en-suite.

The main bedroom itself comes with a range of built-in furniture and a dressing table unit.

Meanwhile, the shower room boasts a free-standing roll top bath, corner shower cubicle, toilet and bidet, chrome heated towel rail and marble tiled floor and walls.

There are built-in robes in the three additional bedrooms, while the family shower room comprises a modern white suite.

The property is double glazed with oil fire central heating, and a recently installed boiler.

Outside, there’s a detached garage, a tarmac driveway, parking area and raised stone patio. Generous lawns are located to the front, side and rear, and there’s also hedging and mature shrubs.

There’ll be no trouble at mill if you invest in this place.

For more information on this property, contact Lindsay Fyfe & Co. on 02891 871787 or email: comber@lindsayfyfe.co.uk