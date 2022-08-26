A property to see: Co Down home has private access to beach

Sea views and a private path to the beach come with this stunning new build

The kitchen makes the most of the uninterrupted views

The location of Number 5 Vester Cove will certainly wow you and once inside the property you can’t fault the design and standard of finish.

Expect oak internal doors, cast iron gas stoves, Karndean flooring, Cat 6 cabling for the TV points, quartz worktops, not to mention lots of space.

All you need to do is move your furniture in and start enjoying this beautiful seaside home.

The accommodation has been cleverly designed to maximise those views and the hub of this family home is the large open plan kitchen/dining/family area facing the sea.

There is also a good-sized family room, four double bedrooms, master with sea views and en suite shower room, plus a guest bedroom with en suite.

The main bathroom boasts a four-piece white suite which includes a bath and separate shower and there is a ground floor WC and utility room.

Outside does not disappoint either. This impressive site has gardens in lawns to the front and back.

Obviously, the rear garden is where you will want to spend most of your time.

It is fully enclosed and has a delightful paved terrace area from which to enjoy the views.

A driveway to the front provides ample parking for cars, caravans and boats to accommodate the coastal lifestyle.

Step inside into a spacious hallway finished with Karndean flooring and offering handy under stair storage.

This rich flooring continues into the cloakroom which has a low flush WC and a wash hand basin set in a modern grey vanity unit.

The living room is another great space with an attractive stone fireplace featuring a cast iron gas stove.

A breath-taking open plan kitchen/living/dining room has been designed to make the most of the uninterrupted views across the Irish Sea out to Scotland.

Two sets of sliding glass doors and a large picture window bring the beautiful vista inside and offer easy access to the patio for outdoor dining.

The kitchen is ultra-modern fitted with bold graphite grey Shaker-style units with quartz splash backs and a full range of state-of-the-art appliances.

These include a Neff Wi-Fi-operated induction hob, integrated Nordmende oven with matching Combi microwave, an integrated Bosch dishwasher, fridge/freezer and a concealed bin storage area.

Three pendant glass lights hang down over a large island with sink and quartz worktop.

There is a huge dining space and right in front of the windows the living area features a cast iron gas stove.

A superb utility is fitted with the same modern units with quartz worktops and a second sink.

It is plumbed for a washing machine and has space for a dryer.

Upstairs and coastal views can be enjoyed from the two back bedrooms.

Both en suites and the family bathroom are fitted with contemporary sanitary ware with high gloss grey vanity units. The family bathroom features a panelled bath with mixer taps as well as a built-in shower cubicle.

Outside is where you will want to spend a lot of your time and a path cuts through a neat lawn at the back down to the water’s edge.

The back garden also has outside power points and a water tap for easy summer dining.

This exceptional home is on the market for £524,950. Contact John Minnis estate agents on 028 9188 8881