A rare find nestled in Co Down countryside offers homeowner luxury and space

18 Dublinhill Road, Dromore

Each of the bedrooms come with impressive views

The family room is generously spaced but still cosy

This property is the very definition of luxury. It has been built to an exceptional standard throughout and is set within mature gardens behind a gated entrance. Additional lands of c. 4.5 acres to the rear offer secured privacy and flexibility for the homeowner.

The attention to detail offered in this modern four-bed is impressive, as are the views over open countryside.

Spacious throughout, there’s ample for a homeowner to enjoy, as well as being close to the A1, allowing ease of access to north and south. The village of Dromore is mere minutes away and with it access to local amenities and schools.

The long entrance hall leads to several reception spaces. The front living room is home to a corner window and double doors leading to the dining room. Both have recessed spot lighting.

Love cooking? The beautifully designed kitchen also offers a casual dining area and a sophisticated range of high and low-level units and granite countertops. Noted appliances include Neff integrated dishwasher, five-ring induction hob, microwave and double electric oven. There is space for an American-style fridge freezer. The design is open plan to the adjoining family room. The latter has an inset wood burning stove, perfect for cosy nights in.

The spacious rear music/sitting room comes with an adjoining store room, which could converted to an en suite or kitchenette. A nearby utility room has space for washer and dryer and comes with additional storage options.

There’s PVC double glazed windows and oil fired central heating, contributing to the multiple layers of comfort.

The master bedroom has an en suite while an additional two bedrooms contact en suite shower rooms. The master also has a walk in wardrobe.

The family bathroom houses a contemporary suite including electric Aqualisa shower and heated chrome towel rail.

In the basement, there’s a double garage with electric roller shutter doors offers ample space for vehicles. Glazed double doors lead to the games room with storage.

​Offers around £695,000. For more information or to arrange a booking, contact Templeton Robinson (Lisburn) on 028 9266 1700