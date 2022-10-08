A real sense of history and style with Tyrone home

Views are impressive from the property

This detached home with garage is set upon an elevated site and enjoys panoramic views of the countryside.

Extending to approximately 3,600 sq ft, Oakgrove House has been constructed using the finest materials including natural slate, granite and bison flooring.

Taking inspiration from the Georgian era, there’s an array of features that include high ceilings, sliding sash windows and deep moulded skirtings and architraves to give it that period feel throughout.

As soon as you step inside the entrance hall, we defy your eye not to be drawn to the staircase with platform turn, which leads to a gallery style landing on the first floor.

The dual aspect drawing room contains part glazed double doors leading to hallway.

If size matters, the homeowner will be impressed with the triple aspect entertainment sized kitchen and dining space which opens to the sunroom, which is also triple aspect.

The utility room and hot press is plumbed for a washing machine and contains a Kingspan Albion boiler.

Upstairs, the dual aspect principal bedroom offers solid wood flooring, and dressing room, which leads to an en suite. Whoever chooses this for their room will appreciate the attention to detail: a walk-in rimless shower enclosure with dual waterfall shower attachments, a floating sink with vanity unit, and heated towel rail makes this a very comfortable space indeed.

The three additional double bedrooms are all dual aspect and come with solid wood flooring.

The family bathroom comprises a modern four-piece suite and includes a freestanding bath and large corner shower.

With fuel efficient mains gas heating, uPVC windows and cosy underfloor heating, the homeowner can enjoy a feeling of comfort wherever they are in their home.

Externally, the gardens are bordered by estate railings with the driveway accessed by remote operated gates.

The Dungannon property is ideally located with M1 link a mere two minutes by car.

Offers over £595,000. For more information contact Joyce Clarke on 028 3833 1111.