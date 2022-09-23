A rural four-bedroom Newry retreat on the market for £350k

10 Ouley Lane is a family home waiting to be snapped up

There are three generously sized reception rooms

A brick island is the kitchen's centrepiece

The Ouley Lane property is a fantastic, four-bedroom detached home situated in the townland of Ballynaskeagh, less than 20 minutes’ drive from Banbridge town centre and only five minutes into Rathfriland.

The location is rural and showcases the spectacular views of the surrounding countryside front and rear.

On the ground floor there are three reception rooms, a spacious kitchen/dining area with good-sized utility room, a ground-floor WC and a sunroom.

The kitchen is finished with hardwood units, recessed lighting and a stunning brick-feature centre island.

The first floor features four double bedrooms, a master en suite and a huge family bathroom with tiled flooring and a contemporary white four-piece suite (and a free-standing roll-top bath).

The current design is to a high standard, meaning homeowners merely need to move into the property before making it their new home.

A neutral palette offers ample opportunity to tailor the interior to personal preference, plus the space lends itself for entertaining.

Externally, the property has ample parking, a detached double garage and well-maintained lawns to the front and rear. Privacy, as you’d expect, abounds.

Offers in the region of £349,950. For information, contact Quinn Estate Agents on 028 4062 2226