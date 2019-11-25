A shore thing: Family home in Groomsport on sale for £700k

A stunning family home on the Co Down coast has gone on the market with a guide price of almost £700,000.

Sitting on an enviable spot at Sandeel Lane near Groomsport, it is hard to imagine a more beautiful place to come home to every day with stunning views of the Irish Sea, Belfast Lough, the Co Antrim coastline and beyond.

Perched on the edge of the shore with easy access to the beach, the house was built 10 years ago and designed to suit modern day-to-day living.

Measuring around 4,000 square feet, it has been finished to an excellent standard throughout, highlighted by features such as granite worktops in the kitchen, solid oak internal doors and staircase, marble tiled floor, ornate cornicing, ceiling roses and Beam vacuum system.

The accommodation is bright, spacious and flexible on both levels, centring around the living room with feature fireplace and gas coal effect fire.

There is a good-sized family room, with an attractive marble fireplace, superb fitted kitchen, open plan to dining area, and spacious reception hall, which also has a gas coal effect fire.

Upstairs there are five well proportioned bedrooms, three of which have stunning views and en suite shower rooms.

There is also a large family bathroom with four piece white suite and extra walk-in storage.

The other two bedrooms at the rear of the property enjoy an attractive country outlook.

A large fully floored roofspace, spanning the entire length of the property, is accessed via the landing and with light and power and suitable head room would make an ideal games room or additional accommodation subject to necessary approvals.

Outside does not disappoint either, with gardens in lawns surrounding the property to the front, side and rear.

There is also a tarmac driveway and forecourt with ample parking for cars, caravans and boats. Other benefits include uPVC double glazed windows, gas heating, separate utility room and downstairs cloakroom.

The property is located one mile from the picturesque village of Groomsport and within easy reach of all the amenities in the towns of Bangor, Ballyholme and Donaghadee while Belfast is easily accessible for the commuter.

Further information is available from the Bangor/Ards Peninsula offices of John Minnis estate agents, New Street, Donaghadee on 9188 8881 or email property@johnminnis.co.uk