A unique architectural style... South Belfast period home offers character and charm for £1,295,000

Perfect location: Heath Lodge is close to the bustling Lisburn Road in Belfast

A prime corner site in a much sought-after residential address in Belfast, the seven-bedroom Heath Lodge on 6 Broomhill Park, dates back to 1928 and is an architectural feast for the eyes.

It’s on the market for £1,295,000 and it’s clear a homeowner will be afforded a decadent detached residence.

The property has many original architectural features externally and internally, such as red brick with decorative bay detailing and a red tiled roof with large overhanding eaves.

The panelled reception hall, leaded windows and corniced/beamed ceilings create a feeling of character and charm.

While the new owner may want to make amendments, it’s a house that you can walk into and live in immediately.

“The Lodge, architecturally, would be one of the prettiest houses and has a unique architectural style,” says Simon Brien of Simon Brien Residential.

“The house has been in the same family for a long time. While it has been modernised, it’s unspoiled in terms of the original fireplaces and the panelling and flooring is all intact.”

Heath Lodge has beautifully finished interiors with wood panelling and a feature staircase

The property has been maintained impeccably and contains a host of lovely features that will impress a potential buyer.

“While the kitchen has been enlarged and there’s a large kitchen/living/dining space, which is what people want nowadays, there is still the original-style pantry,” explains Simon.

The latter room is sure to impress, with its Belfast sink, partially tiled walls and terrazzo floor. “Part of the appeal is the high ceilings... the hallway with panelling and the feature stairway are things you don’t always come across,” continues Simon.

It’s evident the owner has been fastidious about maintenance in the residence, created in the Lutyens style by R H Gibson.

The generously proportioned accommodation offers a layout adaptable to most requirements. The ground floor comprises an entrance porch, reception hall, cloakroom, three reception rooms and a kitchen/dining area.

The first floor contains five bedrooms and three bathrooms, while the second floor offers a further two bedrooms plus a storeroom.

“Nowadays, you can make the top floor into a teenager’s den or an elegant self-contained apartment of the house,” says Simon.

The house could be lived in as soon as it's sold

Privacy around the residence has also been taken into consideration. Automated double entrance gates lead to the driveway, which has generous parking and a turning area. There is also an integrated double garage.

“While it’s a corner site, all the gardens have been landscaped years and years ago, so they’ve had a long time to mature,” explains Simon.

“Broomhill Park is private. It’s not a thoroughfare, but the boundaries are all really well-established. There’s quite a lot of mature trees, so it does make it very private.”

The lack of through traffic makes it one of the most peaceful, relatively traffic-free parks in the Malone area, ideal if you want to maximise your time in this prestigious home.

Not only is the property itself so appealing, but its location means easy access to the city centre and main arterial routes such as the Outer Ring and M1 motorway.

Looking for an afternoon of enjoying all the locality has to offer? Broomhill Park is close to the Lisburn Road, where you can visit the array of boutiques, coffee shops and restaurants.

“At this level of the market, it’s very hard to find a new house that would offer that style, the detailing in the brickwork and windows, the roof detailing,” adds Simon.

“It’s all those things that combine to make it really attractive.”