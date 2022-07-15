A Victorian residence in Lisburn with all the style

This Lisburn property combines the best of traditional architecture and modern family living

Packed full of original feature, this Victorian property in a highly sought-after area in Lisburn offers the best of period architecture with modern living.

This stunning home, located at 1 Magheralave Road and on offer at £849,950, was built in 1900 and has in recent years undergone refurbishment, which has transformed the property into an ideal choice for a family.

Featuring five bedrooms, the residence is set in mature grounds that offer privacy.

The upgrading of the home has been sympathetically carried out throughout and undertaken to the highest standards. As such, many, if not most, of the original features have been retained — plaster cornices, the impressive staircase, internal panelled doors and fittings, skirtings and architraves, leaded and stained-glass windows and much more.

The entrance hall opens into a reception hallway, which has its original tiled floor. The period details continue with plaster cornicing and its beautiful focal point, the original staircase, with detailed strings and balustrade with solid mahogany handrail.

The residence's hallway and staircase

Off the reception hall is a spacious drawing room, which has a sandstone-effect stove as its main feature, with red-brick insets and slate hearth and period-style windows.

Continuing on the ground floor, the dining room offers a large bay window, to let in light, with another fireplace — this time with a coal-effect gas fire.

A living area within the home

An open-plan kitchen/dining area boasts a range of units, with solid oak in frame doors and drawer fronts. There’s also a ceramic sink with swan-neck mixer tap and wood block surround.

Home chefs will love the practicality of the central island unit with small stainless-steel sink with cold water tap and wrought-iron pot rack above. In addition, the area also has a larder unit with integrated fridge, drawer units and storage for a microwave, along with a Britannia-range-style cooker with four gas hobs, fan-assisted oven and standard oven.

The property's modern, central island unit

Leading on to the family room, the decorative touches continue with a bay window, with lead and stained-glass details. The eye is then drawn to the vaulted ceiling dormer window and feature wall with panelling and recessed shelves.

Completing the ground floor layout is the rear hall, which is perfect for families thanks to areas to hang up coats and leave shoes. It also has a hot press and storage cupboard. There’s also a pantry area and separate utility room which has a large Belfast-style ceramic sink with original taps and is plumbed for washing machine.

Moving to the first floor, the main bedroom opens up to a large bay window, with views overlooking the front garden. For convenient family living, there’s a luxurious en-suite with a traditional wash-hand basin, heated towel rail and recessed spotlights, along with a dressing room with an excellent range of built-in storage.

Built-in robes have also been installed in the second bedroom, which boasts a vanity unit with basin and mixer tap. The room is completed with period-style shutters.

The first-floor layout is rounded out with two other bedrooms and a beautiful Victorian-style bathroom with stone-effect ceramic tiled floor, recessed spotlights and louvred shutters.

The top-floor conversion, with a spacious fifth bedroom, built-in storage space and stunning shower room, ensures this property is very adaptable.

The property at 1 Magheralave Road, Lisburn

Outside, the front garden is rich with trees and shrubs and makes it an ideal spot to relax. Set within the grounds is a garage, plugged for power, and an adjoining store.

The location is perfect for those seeking excellent schools within walking distance and only a short walk to Lisburn train station and city centre, while Wallace Park is across the road.

To request a viewing please contact Henry Graham Estate Agents on 028 9267 2929.