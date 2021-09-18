Ace of space: Ballymoney property offers more than just exquisite views

One of the bedrooms, many of which are en-suite

Plenty of space, countryside views and elegantly finished, 70b Mullan Road is a jewel for those looking for properties in the Ballymoney area.

The 5,000 sq ft — that’s not including the 2,000 sq ft garage — location is housed on an elevated site, offering aesthetically pleasing views over the Bann Valley to the west.

It not only looks good from a height, stepping inside the property, a homeowner will appreciate the exquisite quality of finish of the beautiful entrance hall, which leads to the spacious kitchen, dining and living area.

The address is home to up to six bedrooms, three of which are en suite, four reception rooms, study, games room and utility room.

Comfort is key throughout — the three zone oil-fired heating system offers underfloor heating on the ground floor.

Surely something to look forward to when on a winter’s morning, and enhanced with the double glazed windows in uPVC frames.

The solid wood front door welcomes you into the entrance hall, also with solid wood floor.

Downstairs, there’s plenty of room for whatever activity is of interest that day.

The drawing room, an ideal place to relax and unwind after a busy day, contains a superb marble fireplace and mantle, polished granite hearth and cast iron inset with gas coal effect fire.

The family room has a wall mounted flat screen electric fire, and a perfect place to spend quality down time.

A further living room/sun room contains a multi fuel burner and slate hearth, the warmth enhanced by solid wood flooring. There’s also a study for anyone needing to catch up on work.

The kitchen is a mixture of high and low level units (and under unit lighting) with extensive granite work surfaces and breakfast bar area. With integrated dishwasher, gas and electric range with six gas rings and two ovens, there’s scope for creating small or large meals.

A utility room, with its ceramic tiled floor, has a range of built-in units and is plumbed for a washing machine. There’s also a separate WC.

Anyone fortunate to stay in the master bedroom on the ground floor will enjoy a dressing room as well as an en suite — which contains a double vanity unit with twin sinks, mirror and thermostatically controlled shower unit — the perfect place to get ready ahead of entertaining or enjoying some of the nearby eateries.

Ballymoney town is less than a 20-minute drive from this area of tranquillity.

The second bedroom offers double doors to south facing decked private patio area. We’ve privately called this the ‘garden room’. The third and fourth bedrooms have low voltage spotlights and walk-in robe, and both which also house an en suite. A family bathroom is spacious and full of useful fittings such as a jacuzzi bath with mixer tape, vanity mirror with touch screen lighting, and marbled tiled floor.

Heading upstairs and there’s a spacious landing area — perhaps the place for a reading nook and comfortable sofa.

There are two further bedrooms, one with Velux windows, plus a shower room with electric shower unit, WC and basin.

The detached garage is spacious enough for four or five cars, plus, the second level means you could work from home comfortably — or, if the mood takes you, work out from home with your own private gym.

Outside, the garden is home to well maintained lawns and two decked sun terraces, with a jacuzzi area to the side.

The driveway contains electric gates, meaning privacy is as standard. It is rare that a property of this splendour comes to the market so the estate agents are urging all interesting parties to get in touch and book an appointment. The home and its luxury setting needs to be fully appreciated in person.

Offers in the region of £495,000. Contact Philip Tweedie on 028 7034 4433 or email: info@philiptweedie.com