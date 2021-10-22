Ace of space: Belfast home ideal for busy family life

12 Hawthornden Road is an ideal location for a busy family

The heart of the home is the open plan kitchen/living/dining room

12 Hawthornden Road is close to Belmont and Ballyhackamore

With its slopping black roof and striking black double-height windows, this detached house cuts quite a dash in the popular Hawthornden Road area of east Belfast.

It is a sought-after street because of its location just a short stroll from the bustling villages of Belmont and Ballyhackamore and close proximity to a range of primary, secondary and local grammar schools.

This part of the city has boomed in recent years and properties for sale are starting to get rare and area usually snapped up.

This lovely home is presented like a high-end turnkey show house with beautiful new fixtures and fittings throughout.

It’s a spacious family home with plenty of room to create an office or two as there are five bedrooms, two reception rooms as well as a huge, bright open plan kitchen/living/dining room.

Electric gates open to a parking area at the front of the house.

An aluminium double height window and glazed front door make a huge visual impact on arrival.

You step inside to a hallway with ceramic tiled floor and low voltage spotlights.

There is plumbing for a downstairs WC in a room that has already been tiled.

The living room also has a modern ceramic tiled floor and a large picture window looking out over the front of the property.

A square archway leads through to a second spacious family room where an exposed brick wall adds an extra touch of character.

Large windows everywhere keep this home feeling airy and bright and the rooms are all of generous proportions.

The heart of the home is undoubtedly the fantastic open plan kitchen/living/dining room which hugs the back of the property.

Large windows and sliding glass doors to the garden give easy access for summer entertaining. This room has been very carefully designed and fitted with a stunning high gloss white modern kitchen.

There is an island looking out over a generous dining area where you can prepare food while chatting to family or guests.

The kitchen has an integrated dishwasher, fridge/freezer and double oven. Space has also been created for a Range style cooker with an extractor fan fitted.

Upstairs is just as bright and airy and two of the bedrooms come with modern en suites.

Bedroom one also boasts a large range of modern built-in sliding robes as well as en suite shower room.

Bedroom two has a gorgeous vaulted ceiling and feature window and bedroom four comes with a walk-in dressing room and en suite with a decadent Jacuzzi bath. The family bathroom is also contemporary with a white suite and is fully tiled.

The garden space at the back of the property is not huge but it is adequate and totally private, enclosed by a wall and high fencing. It’s a paved area for easy summer dining and has a built in brick barbecue.

This modern home is on the market for offers around £550,000. Contact John Minnis, tel: 028 9065 3333.