Adam’s Autumn auction has a host of impressive and historic pieces for collectors of all tastes
Adam’s Fine Art and Auctioneer’s autumn season of sales includes the At Home auction on September 21, offering collectors of all experiences a chance to purchase a very special item. There’s a range of furniture, furnishings and paintings of many different periods to suit many different tastes.
There are a number of silver flatware lots including a large set of fiddle pattern service, engraved with the Fitzgerald family crest of the monkey (Lot 6, €2,500–€3,500), or some examples from over the Atlantic with a good collection of American silverware, including examples from Tiffany & Co (Lot 13, €500–€800) and Gyllenberg & Swanson of Boston (Lot 7, €500–€800).
There are a number of items in Adam’s silver and jewellery sections of the sale to suit your hosting duties (and, perhaps, the long-awaited return to dinner dates!). With plenty of opportunity to add sparkle and style to a collector’s home, our eyes have been drawn to Lots 79 and 80, €300–€400 and €3,000–€4,000 respectively, two early 20th century evening bags, one silver, one gold.
There is a beautiful collection of three Art Nouveau gem-set and enamel brooches by Karl Hermann of Levinger & Bissinger, designed with the intricate technique of plique-a-jour, which allows the light to shine through, giving the pieces the effect of stained glass. (Lot 125, €1,000–€1,500).
Quite an interesting lot from the days gone by of ballroom dancing, Lot 409 provides essentials for a ball, including an ostrich feather fan and a dance card €200–€300.
For buyers looking to finally fill that empty spot on their wall, there are a range of paintings to choose from including two expressive still lifes, one by Danish 20th century artist Karl Larsen (lot 178, €2,000–€4,000) and the other by Irish artist Desmond Hickey (lot 401 €500–€700).
Or a more traditional taste, the extensive riverside landscape of Thomas Spinks’ painting lot 234, €1,000–€1,500.
Finally for the porcelain connoisseurs there is a large collection of rare English 18th and 19th century examples. These lots are part of a private collection, expressing a lifetime of collecting. They are lots 240–262 inclusive in the sale.
Amongst the furniture there are many lots which could be incorporated into a modern household setting, such as the attractive brown leather Chesterfield settee (Lot 179) €800–€1,200.
There is also a set of beautifully carved shell and scroll back Irish William IV mahogany dining chairs (Lot 183) €700–€1,000.
For those blessed with high ceilings in their homes, there are two eight branch chandeliers, Lots 180 & 182, €3,000–€5,000 while, our favourite, Lot 385 offers a refined hardwood open bookcase in the Chinese taste €500–€700.
For more information, see www.adams.ie